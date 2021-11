The Giants host the Panthers on Sunday trying to break a two-game losing streak and get their first home win of the season. 1. Sam Darnold started the season hot, completing 68% of his passes for 888 yards with three touchdowns and only one interception. The tables have turned in his last three games, however, with him completing only 54% of his passes for 685 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions. He has great arm talent, can run with the football but has not been able to put all those skills together on a consistent basis.

