Now that we’re getting ready to kick off Week 7 in the NFL, it’s pretty easy to forget just how popular those first few weeks are. The buildup to the first week alone was something for the ages, with tons of media speculation for the season and, as you’d expect, tons of betting advertisements. This excitement has tapered a bit in the previous weeks, as seen with the decrease in sports betting ads paired with the start of the MLB playoffs, along with the NHL and NBA officially starting their seasons. Still, that was a successful first month of the NFL season, especially in the sports betting world. Let’s crunch the numbers on the first month of the NFL season and check in on one area that performed exceptionally well.

GAMBLING ・ 12 DAYS AGO