Cancer

CAR-T Cell Therapy, Targeted Treatments Show Promise in Relapsed DLBCL

targetedonc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Westin, MD, discusses the future of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma treatment. Jason Westin, MD, director of Lymphoma Clinical Research in the Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma, Division of Cancer Medicine, section chief of Aggressive Lymphoma in Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma, Division of Cancer Medicine, and associate professor in the Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma, Division...

www.targetedonc.com

Genetic Engineering News

Melanoma Treatment at a Crossroads: Immune Checkpoints and MAPK-Targeted Therapies

Blocking the pathway that shields cancer cells from being targeted by the immune system is the foundation of immunotherapies that have been effective in treating aggressive cancers such as metastatic melanoma. PD-1–and MAPK–targeted therapies were first developed successfully in melanoma. Yet, resistance to these therapies can be innate or acquired, severely limiting ultimate survival benefits. Transcriptional analysis of tumor cell populations has uncovered important disease signatures and could provide the key to identifying the underlying mechanisms to improve therapeutic responses.
CANCER
NIH Director's Blog

A new strategy for Alzheimer’s disease treatment targets cell-wide protein malfunction

A new strategy that targets cell-wide protein malfunction shows promise for Alzheimer’s disease and brain cancers, according to a study published in Nature Communications on Aug. 3. The strategy has been used to create novel biomarkers and therapeutics, with a Phase 2 clinical trial for use in Alzheimer’s disease already underway.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Novel Treatment Approaches in Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Management of relapsed or refractory disease is a highly relevant topic for patients with mantle cell lymphoma and the clinicians who treat them. Mantle cell lymphoma MCL) is a non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) subtype with relapse expected in almost all patients at some point. Thus management of relapsed or refractory (R/R) disease is a highly relevant topic for patients and the clinicians who treat them. The treatment landscape for relapsed MCL has changed rapidly over the past decade, with the development and approval of Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors at the forefront of the changing treatment paradigm.
CANCER
onclive.com

Abid on Optimizing COVID-19 Vaccines in CAR T-Cell Therapy Recipients

Dr. Abid discusses immune-compromising factors that are indigenous to CAR T-cell therapy recipients, the immunogenic potential of different COVID-19 vaccines, determinants of vaccine responses, and the potential need for booster vaccine dosing in this population. Welcome to OncLive On Air®! I’m your host today, Kristi Rosa. OncLive On Air® is...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Advancing treatment for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia

A retrospective study led by Northwestern Medicine investigators found that the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell immunotherapy drug tisagenlecleucel demonstrated safety and efficacy in pediatric patients with relapsed and refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-cell ALL), even when the drug doesn't meet the FDA's strict manufacturing standards. The findings, published...
CANCER
Medscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Targeted Therapy

80% of all lung cancers are non–small cell lung cancers (NSCLCs), and roughly half of these cancers harbor oncogenic driver mutations. Several agents that target some of these molecular aberrations are now available for the treatment of NSCLC, leading to a new era in the care of patients with these cancers.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Does the New Treatment Landscape in Adult ALL Replace Chemotherapy With Targeted Therapies?

For older patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, traditional chemotherapy approaches have largely failed. Traditional cytotoxic chemotherapy-containing regimens have been the backbone of treatment for adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) for decades. Common complications of traditional chemotherapy can be fatal and include infection, bleeding, thrombosis, neuropathy, osteonecrosis, and secondary cancers including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Compared with children with ALL, response rates and cure rates are substantially lower in adults. For patients over 60 years of age, traditional cytotoxic chemotherapy yields low cure rates, high treatment-related death rates, and poor long-term survival of < 20%. For older adults, there has been minimal improvement in survival over the last 40 years despite marked improvement for adults under 60 years, adolescents, and children.1 For older patients, traditional chemotherapy approaches have largely failed.
CANCER
Health
Diseases & Treatments
Cancer
targetedonc.com

Part 1: Treatment Options and Relevant Data for Patients With DLBCL

During a live virtual event with other physicians, Bijal Shah, MD, MS, discussed treatment options for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and the data that backs up the efficacy for these options. A 75-year-old man presented with fever, a 7-lb unintentional weight loss, and occasional chest pain. Medical history:...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Cell-free DNA identifies early signs of relapse in pediatric medulloblastoma

Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have shown that cell-free DNA from cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) can be used to detect measurable residual disease (MRD) in children treated for the brain tumor medulloblastoma. The researchers developed a test to detect MRD, and thus the risk of relapse, earlier than a recurrent tumor would be identified using a traditional imaging scan. The findings were published today in Cancer Cell.
CANCER
onclive.com

Living In a Targeted Therapy Revolution of NSCLC

Isabel Preeshagul, DO, MBS; Catherine Ann Shu, MD; and Ashish Saxena, MD, PhD, share insight on the data with novel targeted agents with impressive efficacy in patients with lung cancer, as seen at the 2021 ESMO Congress and the 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer. Isabel Preeshagul, DO, MBS; Catherine...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Classifying and Stratifying Patients With DLBCL

Marin F. Xavier, MD: Hello, and thank you for joining this Targeted Oncology™ presentation titled “CD19 as a Target in the Treatment of Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma.” Patients with newly diagnosed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma have relatively limited treatment options. R-CHOP [rituximab, cyclophosphamide, hydroxydaunorubicin hydrochloride, vincristine, prednisone] has been the standard of care for many years, but up to 50% of patients will relapse and are not cured by that regimen alone. CD19 has recently emerged as a very promising treatment therapeutic target, especially in the relapsed setting. CAR [chimeric antigen receptor] T cells] T cells and monoclonal antibodies targeting CD19 are being tested in treating patients in the relapsed/refractory and frontline settings. In today’s discussion on precision medicine in oncology, we’ll talk about the role of CD19 in the targeted treatment of patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma [DLBCL].
SAN DIEGO, CA
EurekAlert

Differences in T cells’ functional state determine resistance to cancer therapy

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Department of Biology. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common type of lung cancer in humans. Some patients with NSCLC receive a therapy called immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) that helps kill cancer cells by reinvigorating a subset of immune cells called T cells, which are “exhausted” and have stopped working. However, only about 35% of NSCLC patients respond to ICB therapy. Stefani Spranger’s lab at the MIT Department of Biology explores the mechanisms behind this resistance, with the goal of inspiring new therapies to better treat NSCLC patients. In a new study published on Oct. 29 in Science Immunology, a team led by Spranger lab postdoc Brendan Horton revealed what causes T cells to be non-responsive to ICB — and suggests a possible solution.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Early Activity of Novel BTK Degrader Shown in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

In a phase 1 dose-escalation study, an investigational BTK degrader showed clinically meaningful results in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and elicited a response. NX-2127, a novel orally bioavailable degrader of the Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK), demonstrated clinically meaning degradation of the BTK in patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and other B-cell malignancies, according to initial findings from a phase 1 dose-escalation study announced in a press release by Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Persky and Participants Review CAR T-Cell Therapy in DLBCL

Eleven months after completion of therapy with the R-CHOP regimen, a 43-year-old patient with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma presented with fever, drenching night sweats, and recurrent back pain. During a Targeted OncologyTM Case-Based Roundtable event, Daniel Persky, MD, associate director of Clinical Investigations, The University of Arizona Cancer Center in...
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Neparidze Covers Treatment Options Plus Use of Next-Generation Sequencing in NDMM

A 51-year-old man presented with pallor and worsening fatigue on exertion and was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, standard risk, stage II. During a Targeted OncologyTM Case-Based Roundtable event, Natalia Neparidze, MD, assistant professor of Internal Medicine (Hematology), research director, Myeloma Program at Yale School of Medicine/Yale Cancer Center in New Haven, CT, discussed he case of a 51-year-old man with newly-diagnosed multiple myeloma.
NEW HAVEN, CT
targetedonc.com

NBTXR3 With or Without I/O Shows Survival Benefit in Locally Advanced HNSCC

NBTXR3, which is activated by radiotherapy, was found to be safe and tolerable in frail patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The agent can be used on its own or in combination with other immunotherapy agents. NBTXR3, an agent activated by radiotherapy, has demonstrated survival benefit in tough-to-treat...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma explained

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma is a blanket term for a group of blood cancers that target white blood cells and produce rashes on the skin. They are linked together because they all start in the white blood cells known as T cells. The two most common types of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma...
CANCER

