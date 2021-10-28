CAR-T Cell Therapy, Targeted Treatments Show Promise in Relapsed DLBCL

Marin F. Xavier, MD: Hello, and thank you for joining this Targeted Oncology™ presentation titled “CD19 as a Target in the Treatment of Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma.” Patients with newly diagnosed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma have relatively limited treatment options. R-CHOP [rituximab, cyclophosphamide, hydroxydaunorubicin hydrochloride, vincristine, prednisone] has been the standard of care for many years, but up to 50% of patients will relapse and are not cured by that regimen alone. CD19 has recently emerged as a very promising treatment therapeutic target, especially in the relapsed setting. CAR [chimeric antigen receptor] T cells] T cells and monoclonal antibodies targeting CD19 are being tested in treating patients in the relapsed/refractory and frontline settings. In today’s discussion on precision medicine in oncology, we’ll talk about the role of CD19 in the targeted treatment of patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma [DLBCL].

