Nvidia's new RTX 3080 plan for GeForce Now is probably the biggest upgrade for its cloud-streaming service since it turned on RTX ray tracing for subscribers over two years ago. The new plan is targeted at more traditional gamers for whom 60fps or 1080p simply don't cut it, and it'll cost $100 (£90) for every six months you're signed up. (It's not available this year in Australia, but if the pricing pattern holds, that's roughly AU$170.) If you game a lot or for long sessions, you already have a substantial game library or just want something better for playing free-to-play games, GeForce Now's RTX 3080 tier really does deliver a better all-around experience for playing on GPU-challenged hardware.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO