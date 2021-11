It is easy to feel ashamed by your roots if others are quick to judge. Growing up in a highly religious town, upbringings that were unconventional could be sometimes looked down on. Though Girl Wilde grew up in that environment, she is still proud of her background. In her latest single “Playboy’s Daughter” she fiercely sings of her life being different from most. With organic sounds of compelling acoustic guitar and heavy drums, the hard-hitting track packs a punch. Her raspy vocals passionately sing, “I’m not a nice girl, with a preacher father/ I’m a fucking nightmare, I’m a playboy’s daughter.” In her lyric video she is stunningly lit up by a disco ball creating a dreamy, psychedelic feel. There is something so intoxicating about that rich, glowing imagery.

