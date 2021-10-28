CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Artificial Intelligence Is Now Part Of U.S. Air Force’s ‘Kill Chain’

By David Hambling
Forbes
Forbes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. Air Force revealed recently that it had used artificial intelligence to aid targeting decisions for the first time. It turns out that this was not simply a test: AI is embedded in the Air Force’s targeting operation, raising serious questions. Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
NW Florida Daily News

A frickin' laser beam! Lockheed Martin delivers laser weapon for AFSOC's C-130 aircraft

HURLBURT FIELD — They're not being mounted in the planes just yet, but defense contractor Lockheed Martin has delivered a new laser weapon to the Air Force. Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) headquartered at Hurlburt Field has plans to mount the weapon on the already heavily-armed AC-130J Ghostrider, part of the arsenal of workhorse C-130 multiple-role four-engine turboprop airplanes flown by the command.
HURLBURT FIELD, FL
The Independent

Air Force offers former army spouse $50,000 settlement after towel left inside her during C-section

A former army spouse has been offered $50,000 (£36,000) by the US Air Force to settle her claim of medical malpractice at the Yokota Air Base in western Japan in 2013.Angie Perry said that she discovered in 2018 that her chronic abdomen pain was due to a laparotomy towel that had been left inside her abdomen during her Cesarian-section at Yokota in 2013, reported Stars and Stripes.Ms Perry who now lives in Vancouver, Washington, said her surgery at the army base in Japan was “frantic” and “chaotic”. “At one point, the surgeon couldn’t stop the bleeding and things got a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

The Air Force's New 5,000-Pound Bunker Buster Bomb Breaks Cover

The GBU-72/B offers an improved all-weather bunker-busting capability in between the Air Force's 2,000-pound and 30,000-pound class types. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.S. Air Force has successfully completed a series of tests of a new 5,000-pound-class bunker-buster bomb, the GBU-72/B. This included the release of a prototype...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#On Intelligence#The U S Air Force#The Air Force#Global Hawk
Telegraph

Royal Marines force US troops to surrender just days into training exercise

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

Commercial Radar Satellites Reveal Russian Stealth Fighters

Back in 1955, the Soviet Union flew its bombers in a loop over an air show to give the illusion of having more aircraft than were actually in its arsenal, a move that caused alarm in the West. The resulting ‘bomber gap’ was finally disproven when U2 aircraft were able to systematically photograph Russian airbases. This allowed them to literally count the aircraft. Doing this took incredible resources and several years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Google
AFP

US Navy finds damaged nuclear sub hit underwater mountain

A US Navy nuclear submarine that was severely damaged in an accident while submerged in the disputed South China Sea last month struck an uncharted underwater mountain, the Navy said Monday.  The Navy confirmed the incident a week after it took place, only saying that the Connecticut, a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine, "struck an object while submerged."
ACCIDENTS
Aviation Week

U.S. Air Force Establishes eVTOL Training Unit

The U.S. Air Force has established a detachment to develop training methods and standards for electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing vehicles. Air Education and Training Command’s Detachment 62 has been formed to support the Air Force’s Agility Prime program to accelerate development of the new... Subscription Required. U.S. Air Force Establishes eVTOL Training...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

U.S. Marines 'Storm' Israeli Beaches As Part Of A Major Exercise

The three-week-long exercise highlights ever more public ties between U.S. and Israeli forces in the face of regional threats, especially from Iran. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Elements of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps recently kicked off an amphibious exercise with the Israel Defense Forces that have placed...
MILITARY
Daily Press

Air Force prepares for disciplinary action as vaccination deadline nears

Airmen who don’t get a final dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Tuesday will face disciplinary action, the Air Force says. Exactly what that discipline will be depends on the advice of the first colonel in an airman’s chain of command who has the authority to convene a special court martial, as well as the judge advocate general staff. “This is about force health protection — not punishment,” said ...
HAMPTON, VA
Forbes

Forbes

284K+
Followers
82K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy