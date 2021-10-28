Artificial Intelligence Is Now Part Of U.S. Air Force’s ‘Kill Chain’

A former army spouse has been offered $50,000 (£36,000) by the US Air Force to settle her claim of medical malpractice at the Yokota Air Base in western Japan in 2013.Angie Perry said that she discovered in 2018 that her chronic abdomen pain was due to a laparotomy towel that had been left inside her abdomen during her Cesarian-section at Yokota in 2013, reported Stars and Stripes.Ms Perry who now lives in Vancouver, Washington, said her surgery at the army base in Japan was “frantic” and “chaotic”. “At one point, the surgeon couldn’t stop the bleeding and things got a...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 13 DAYS AGO