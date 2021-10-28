CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Note From the Editor: Invest in Yourself

By Danijela Krha Purssey
beautifulbizarre.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 34th issue of Beautiful Bizarre Magazine, with Julie Filipenko’s beautiful and delightfully bizarre painting, “Lingering Daydream” on the cover, is on sale now! I get such playful positive vibes from this cover, I hope you do too!. It is my firm hope that the visual arts will emerge...

beautifulbizarre.net

Comments / 0

Channel 3000

Editor’s note: Heart

I had a feeling Gail Selk was going to be a force of a woman. I’d never met the former owner and publisher of Madison Magazine before sharing lunch with her recently at Cafe Hollander. I knew only a bit about her — she owned the magazine with her then-husband, the late Jim Selk, from 1978 to 1996, which is when they sold the magazine to Morgan Murphy Media. I also knew from a phone call weeks earlier that she was the one who started Best of Madison, which celebrates 40 years of incredible popularity and success this year. But I was excited to learn more about the woman who played a big part in this magazine’s history.
Hilltop

Letter From the Editor

What does it mean to be illustrious? Everyday when we walk this campus we should inquire internally, reflecting on how we actively illustrate our individual definition. It is more than a privilege to struggle here. At Howard, the weak become strong. It is where leaders transform into legends. It is where we are guided by a white beacon of light. We did not end up here by chance.
South Florida Business Journal

From the Editor: ‘Coolness’ is the word

There’s no doubt that South Florida is known for its “cool” factor. Beautiful skylines, beaches, nightlife, entertainment and the arts – what’s not to like? One of our most popular annual features, Coolest Offices, highlights how important it is for employers to implement that coolness factor in the workplace. They understand the role design and amenities play in keeping employees happy, and showcasing their products and services to prospective clients. And as you peruse this week’s cover package, you’ll note that art plays a key role in workplace aesthetics. I encourage you to check out our Coolest Offices slideshow so you can see what I mean. You’ll note how this year’s contest winner, NSI Insurance Group, and several others, including The Related Group and Kobi Karp Architecture & Interior Design, prominently showcase art in their workplaces. NSI owner and CEO Oscar Seikaly says the art helps create a comfortable space that’s appreciated by staff. “People work very late, but because it’s such a beautiful and comforting environment, they feel they want to stay,” he says. That’s an important point to consider as companies bring employees back to the office from the comfort of their homes. Thanks much to those who submitted photos and to all those who voted. Here’s to keeping it cool.
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Claims Michael Landon Made ‘Disgusting Jokes’ on Set

Many fans remember Little House on the Prairie as a wholesome look back to a simpler time. The Ingalls family was the center of that wholesomeness. It was easy to see the love between the on-screen family. Additionally, the way Ma and Pa Ingalls raised and instructed their children was exemplary. No matter what situation arose, they always found a way to turn it into a teaching moment. Looking back, it seems like a sweet family show. However, in her upcoming memoir, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love from Little House’s Ma, Karen Grassle revealed the darker side of the show.
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Surprise Officiates Same-Sex Wedding - With A Cosby Kid

A very pregnant Cardi B tackled same-sex weddings in the latest episode of her Facebook Messenger series, Cardi Tries. In the episode, which aired on Friday (October 8), the multi-platinum rapper joined former Cosby kid, Raven-Symoné, at the California ceremony just in time for National Coming Out Day. A clip making the rounds finds Cardi B surprising the wedding attendees and one of the brides, who immediately screams the moment she see her. (The other bride was clearly behind the gesture.)
The Independent

Mysterious ‘black hole’ spotted on Google maps

Internet sleuths have been unable to decide what a “black hole” visible on Google Maps is, after it was first revealed by a Reddit user.The black hole, which has three sides, was shared on Reddit last week by Kokoblocks who wrote: “what the F*** this looks nothing like an island”. Redditors went on to discuss whether or not the black hole was in fact an island, a portal to another world or a secret military base. Many searched Google Maps to find the black hole, which eventually turned out to be an atoll belonging to the Republic of Kirabiti,...
B93

My Boyfriends Parents Want Us To Stay In Guest Room Together And I Don’t

Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - Going to my boyfriends PARENTS house out of town for Thanksgiving holiday. First time meeting them. And How's this for a switch. They have 1 guestroom and INSIST we stay in the room together. I'm the one who has a problem with staying the room with my boyfriend. I just feel it's disrespectful to do it and not comfortable doing it. I don't want to make noise, but....How should we handle this?
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
audacy.com

Man reveals hack for microwaving popcorn no one seemed to know about

Not everyone is a master in the kitchen, but if there is one thing anyone can manage cooking, it's popcorn. Most microwaves include a popcorn button, making it almost impossible to ruin. However, someone recently revealed a step in the popcorn making process no one seemed to know about, until...
TVShowsAce

Matt James Makes Huge Announcement, How Did Fans React?

Former star of The Bachelor Matt James had a huge announcement to make to his followers. Prior to revealing his news, Matt deleted or hid all of his Instagram posts. Fans were anxious to learn what the life-changing news would be. The only hint he gave was in his Instagram Stories that revealed a childhood photo of himself and his mother. It simply said, “Tomorrow.” Now, his big news is out and fans are reacting to the announcement. Keep reading to find out more about Matt James and his huge news.
The Independent

‘We’re not playing your kind of music tonight’: Black men are sharing their racist night club experiences on social media

Black men have been sharing stories of racism they have experienced at nightclub doors on social media.Last week, a Twitter user asked Black men to share the “worst excuse” they have heard from bouncers when being denied entry to a venue.The tweet has since received more than 4,000 responses, with men coming forward with their stories.Some said they had been turned away because of what they were wearing, even when they had kept to the venue’s dress code. One user shared a picture of his patterned white shirt, which a bouncer told him was “too much”.Got turned away cause my...
althealthworks.com

Heinz Ketchup isn’t even a ketchup anymore, government health body rules

There are plenty of people who don’t always agree with Israel’s government, but many in the natural health movement are likely to agree with its health ministry’s latest ruling. Food companies are notorious for bending the rules when it comes to labeling their products: calling almond beverages “milk” when they...
The Independent

Brian Laundrie: The dark themes that permeate his digital footprint

A recently uncovered social media account belonging to Brian Laundrie is being pored over by an army of internet sleuths seeking clues to his state of mind prior to his death.The Pinterest page suspected of being Mr Laundrie’s is also offering new clues into his state of mind in the weeks before his girlfriend Gabby Petito went missing on or about 25 August.Ms Petito’s remains were found in Wyoming on 19 September. Laundrie was found dead in a Florida reserve a month later, and his remains are still being analysed by a forensic anthropologist.The Pinterest account, listed under...
