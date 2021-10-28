A Note From the Editor: Invest in Yourself

There’s no doubt that South Florida is known for its “cool” factor. Beautiful skylines, beaches, nightlife, entertainment and the arts – what’s not to like? One of our most popular annual features, Coolest Offices, highlights how important it is for employers to implement that coolness factor in the workplace. They understand the role design and amenities play in keeping employees happy, and showcasing their products and services to prospective clients. And as you peruse this week’s cover package, you’ll note that art plays a key role in workplace aesthetics. I encourage you to check out our Coolest Offices slideshow so you can see what I mean. You’ll note how this year’s contest winner, NSI Insurance Group, and several others, including The Related Group and Kobi Karp Architecture & Interior Design, prominently showcase art in their workplaces. NSI owner and CEO Oscar Seikaly says the art helps create a comfortable space that’s appreciated by staff. “People work very late, but because it’s such a beautiful and comforting environment, they feel they want to stay,” he says. That’s an important point to consider as companies bring employees back to the office from the comfort of their homes. Thanks much to those who submitted photos and to all those who voted. Here’s to keeping it cool.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 7 DAYS AGO