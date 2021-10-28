CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Hill, TX

Roland Parrish’s Student Athlete of The Week: Zakhari Franklin

By Editorials
Dallas Weekly
Dallas Weekly
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prior to this season, if you had mentioned to anyone that the University of Texas San Antonio Roadrunners were ranked among the nation’s best programs, they would have likely suggested that you live under a rock. Now, a little more than seven weeks in, you would have to be living under...

www.dallasweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Virginia governor’s race

Results as of 5:09PM ET Wednesday, November 3, 2021; 2,727 precincts of 2,855 reporting (96%) Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race on a wave of Republican enthusiasm and successful outreach to moderates and independents in the state’s urban and suburban counties. It was a high turnout election and a jolt for President Joe Biden that could signal Republicans are poised to seize control of Congress in next year’s elections. The number of Republican votes grew by more than 40% compared to the 2017 gubernatorial contest but Democratic votes increased by just over 10%. Compared to the 2020 presidential contest, Youngkin won higher shares of voters than former President Donald Trump did across the state. In what could be a blueprint for next year’s congressional contests, Youngkin appealed to voters who disapproved of COVID-19 health rules and how public schools include race in their curricula while keeping Trump at arm’s length, despite receiving his endorsement.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Cedar Hill, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Cedar Hill, TX
Local
Texas Football
The Hill

Biden urges parents to vaccinate their eligible children

President Biden on Wednesday praised the availability of vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, and urged parents who may be hesitant to talk to their pediatricians about any concerns. The vaccines for children represent "a giant step forward to further accelerate our path out of this pandemic," Biden said....
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, leaving the NFL’s hottest team without the reigning MVP. Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if Rodgers has been vaccinated. LaFleur acknowledged that Rodgers won’t be available Sunday when the Packers (7-1) put their seven-game winning streak on the line at Kansas City (4-4).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#American Football#Cedar Hill High School#Utsa#Longhorns#Roadrunner
Dallas Weekly

Dallas Weekly

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 60 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas. The Dallas Weekly has been recognized and awarded for its impactful journalistic excellence not only locally, but also statewide, regionally and nationally; more than any other Black owned media enterprise of its kind in the area. The company takes great pride in the fact that we speak to and for our community in a way that insures we are a part of and not apart from those whom we serve. Over the last six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been at the epicenter of all things African American in the fastest growing region of the country. As such, we have evolved, like our region, into a diverse, dynamic, forward thinking strategically minded enterprise that attracts people of all walks of life. Today the Dallas Weekly, the DW, is recognized as a multimedia brand capable of having not just national influence but in many cases a flare for the international as well. Our award winning traditional print publication has been joined by a state of the art multimedia website, and exciting e edition, a growing family of Facebook and Twitter followers as well as a recently launched internet radio station. Our family of supporters continues to grow as does our sphere of influence. More and more readers are reaching out to the DW on social media and we are actively reaching out to them.The new DW is a niche brand operating on a unique multimedia platform and it’s working. We still provide our readers with relevant information that they trust, respect and depend on. We reflect our readers in the stories we cover, post, record and videotape. We humbly accept our role and our heritage and those whom we serve, let us know they appreciate us each and every day. The fact that they spend in excess of $35 billion annually speaks to their size and influence. The DW speaks to and for them. Join us as the DW continues to become a major multimedia force in the state of Texas. It’s all about our content and our culture.

 https://www.dallasweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy