Georgia State

Georgia Economy Is 20th Most Dependent on Securities Trading

By Staff Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile much of the economy has struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, one area that has consistently performed well is the equities market. One of the most commonly followed stock indices, the S&P 500, took a major hit in the early days of the pandemic, losing nearly one-third of its value in...

Washington Post

The Coming Shock That Will Transform the U.S. Economy

The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
State
California State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
AFP

Inflation key challenge as US Fed prepares to remove stimulus

The US economy has recovered enough from the pandemic for the Federal Reserve to begin easing up on stimulus, but markets are focused on whether central bankers will change course Wednesday and express greater concern about inflation. With widespread vaccinations even for children and the Delta wave appearing to abate, data shows jobs are recovering and American consumers spending freely. But supply snarls have created hiccups in manufacturing and shipping, which has seen prices rise, notably for oil, cars and housing, while demand for workers is starting to drive wages up in the world's largest economy . More economists are warning that Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been too complacent about the inflation risk, and urging him to change his tune.
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

Bargains can still be found, even with the stock market at a record high. This stock trio offers the perfect combination of growth and value for long-term investors. It was business as usual last week for Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 rallied to close at its 58th record closing high for 2021, and has more than doubled since hitting its pandemic trough a little over 19 months ago.
Press Democrat

Fed confronts economy with most widespread shortages since 1970s

Federal Reserve officials meet this week as consumers and companies fret the U.S. economy is facing the most widespread supply crunch since the oil crisis of 1973. Chair Jerome Powell and his Federal Open Market Committee meet Tuesday and Wednesday as supply chains fray at multiple junctions for trade. The hard part of their job: deciding if snarls are localized and temporary, or are longer-term headwinds that'll fan inflation if supply and demand remain out of balance.
#U S Gdp#Stocks
kdal610.com

Sterling, euro gain on dollar after Fed announces taper

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The dollar lost ground on the euro and sterling on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would not rush to raise interest rates even as it began unwinding its pandemic-era stimulus. The Fed, on Wednesday, announced a $15 billion monthly cut to its $120...
eastside-online.org

The United States economy suffers from a shortage of trade workers

College has always been an option for students after high school, but it was not until recent years that so much emphasis began to be put on attending some sort of university or college. While this can be seen as a positive, it has caused the number of high school graduates looking to go into trade school to decrease. As a result, there is currently a major shortage of skilled trade and labor workers across the country.
Travel Weekly

Atlas Voyage Secure extends financial protection for the trade

Insurance specialist Atlas Voyage Secure (AVS) has extended its range of financial protection policies for the trade. The news follows the withdrawal of insurers from the sector because of uncertainty created by the pandemic. Many firms have continued to see the travel industry as unstable despite the rise in financial insurance premiums, although these have increasingly included more restrictive terms.
MarketWatch

Bank stocks take a broad beating as Treasury yields fall in wake of Fed taper talk

Financial stocks were suffering a broad beating Thursday, as Treasury yields sank in the wake of the Federal Reserve's detailing of its widely expected tapering plans, and as the Bank of England held off on an expected rate hike. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF dropped 2.0% with 61 of 65 equity components losing ground. within the Dow Jones Industrial Average , Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock was the biggest drag, as it fell $13.49, or 3.2%. Elsewhere, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. lost 2.3%, Bank of America Corp. dropped 3.0%, Citigroup Inc. slid 3.4% and Wells Fargo & Go. shed 2.9%. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined 6.0 basis points to 1.519%. Lower long-term interest rates could hurt bank profits, as the spread between what banks can earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded with shorter-term liabilities is narrowed.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

October jobs report is expected to show a pickup in hiring

WASHINGTON — (AP) — After two disappointing months of hiring, a key question overhanging Friday's U.S. jobs report for October will be whether companies found more success this time in filling millions of open positions. Economists have forecast that employers added roughly 400,000 jobs last month, according to a survey...
cryptopotato.com

Peter Thiel: Bitcoin at $60,000 Means The Economy Is Facing Real Crisis

Bitcoin’s recent price appreciation indicates that the global economy is in a crisis state, said PayPal’s Co-Founder Peter Thiel. Peter Thiel – Co-Founder of PayPal and Palantir Technologies – believes the high price of bitcoin indicates that inflation has started shaking the financial network. He opined that investors should not rush to buy BTC when the USD value for a single token is more than $60,000.
albanyceo.com

Friday Health Plans Launches Georgia Sales with Lowest-Priced Plans in Many Markets

Friday Health Plans (“Friday”), a health insurance company designed for Americans who purchase their own health plans, will launch its inaugural 2022 Georgia health plans during open enrollment on Nov. 1. Based on 2022 rates from all carriers in the state, Friday’s Bronze plans will be the lowest-priced option in most of its service areas, and its Silver and Gold plans among the top three lowest-priced options in a majority of its markets.
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Dips As These Stocks Weigh; Adobe, Nvidia Fuel Nasdaq To New High

Stocks were mainly higher midday Thursday, as the Nasdaq hit a new high but the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 100 points. The Nasdaq rallied 0.7%, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Dow Jones industrials dipped 0.2% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 gained 0.7%. Volume was mixed, higher on the NYSE but lower on the Nasdaq, vs. the same time Wednesday.
