I've seen jeeps and jeep meet-ups all over the Hudson Valley. If you're looking to show off your jeep, this could be the perfect opportunity for you. There is currently a handful of casting calls around the Hudson Valley. Apparently, there are new movies and films shooting in the area and are looking for background actors. For instance, the HBO Max Pretty Little Liars reboot is looking for a few faces for the drama series, and the movie Pinball which will be filming in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, and Saugerties needs a ton of extras.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO