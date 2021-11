BOISE, Idaho - Police in Idaho arrested a 54-year-old woman who they said allegedly stole items from the body of a security guard killed during a Boise mall shooting. Mary Alyce Scarbrough of Boise was charged with felony counts of alteration of evidence, malicious injury to property and grand theft, The Idaho Statesman reported Wednesday. She's being held without bail on accusations of violating her parole, as well as on a $250,000 bond on the other charges.

IDAHO STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO