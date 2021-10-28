CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

World Series Economic Impact in Cobb County Estimated to be in the Millions

albanyceo.com
 8 days ago

Cobb County can expect an economic windfall of at least $5 million each night that Truist Park...

albanyceo.com

Marietta Daily Journal

Cobb County records 4 COVID-19 deaths Thursday

Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Thursday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday. Category 10/28/21 Change. Cases 84,574. Hospitalizations 4,049. Deaths 1,275. Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday.
COBB COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb schools push SPLOST vote with World Series pitch

Bandwagon-jumping is nothing new with the success of a local sports team. The Cobb County School District is urging citizens to vote to extend the Special-Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for schools by noting in a post that leads its website how schools have benefitted from having the Atlanta Braves in the county.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Cobb County's coronavirus data for Wednesday

Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday. Category 10/27/21 Change. Cases 84,505 +175. Hospitalizations 4,044. Deaths 1,271. Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Cobb County expecting to spend $350K on World Series safety

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Cobb County is set to use hundreds of thousands of dollars ahead of the World Series for safety plans. The plans include options that were originally in place for the MLB All Star Game. "Who would've expected us to be here playing in the World...
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcounty.org

Cobb County Water System Wins 2021 WaterSense® Sustained Excellence Award

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recognized Cobb County Water System with a 2021 WaterSense Sustained Excellence Award for its dedication to helping consumers and businesses save water, even with the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Cobb County Water System was recognized for promoting WaterSense and water efficiency throughout 2020, during the WaterSmart Innovations (WSI) Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas, along with 33 other utilities, manufacturers, builders, retailers, and other organizations that partner with WaterSense to promote water-efficient products, homes, and programs.
COBB, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Work from home Friday to avoid World Series traffic, Cobb travel agency says

Officials are asking Cobb residents to work from home Friday to avoid the surge in traffic expected to come from the World Series. "We recommend that local businesses encourage employees to work remotely if possible starting Friday, October 29 to assist with traffic flow," Cobb Travel and Tourism said Tuesday.
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Judge orders 8 polling locations in Cobb County to remain open late

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A Cobb County Superior Court Judge has ordered eight Cobb County election precincts to remain open past the scheduled 7 p.m. closing time. The order comes after various issues caused the precincts to open late this morning for the municipal and ESPLOST election. Elections officials...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS Atlanta

Cobb Co. Police Increase Security Measures For World Series

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — With fans expected to crowd Truist Park and The Battery for the World Series through the weekend, Cobb County police say they're taking extra safety measures, and they're asking for help from the public. Fans didn't mind waiting in a long line Friday afternoon to get Atlanta Braves World Series gear from the Clubhouse Store in The Battery, as the team battles the Houston Astros in Atlanta. "I'm really excited, because I've never been to a World Series before," said Andrew Michael Maldoven, a 10-year-old Braves fan. "I'm just excited for this game, and we have a...
COBB COUNTY, GA
franchising.com

Cheers, Cobb County! BODYBAR Pilates Opening Soon in East Cobb

Reformer Pilates Concept Redefines "Happy Hour" in East Cobb. October 29, 2021 // Franchising.com // MARIETTA, GA - BODYBAR Pilates (BODYBAR), known for its use of core Pilates principles with a modern twist, will officially open to the public in East Cobb at 3460 Sandy Plains Road, Suite 120 on November 8.
COBB COUNTY, GA
albanyceo.com

Infrastructure Bill Could Bring Billions in Improvements to Georgia's Cities

The Senate-passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), if signed into law, would make unprecedented federal investments in broadband infrastructure and technology. The covid-19 pandemic highlighted the stark access gaps between the digital haves and have-nots, and made clear that a reliable, aﬀordable, high-quality in-home broadband connection is a required utility for modern life. Internet access became necessary to safely participate in school, work and socializing; to apply for and access government services; and even to access appointments for COVID-19 tests and vaccines, too many households lacked access because they lived in areas that were not considered profitable for broadband service providers, or because residents could not aﬀord the monthly cost associated with home broadband subscription.
GEORGIA STATE

