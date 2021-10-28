CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viewers Share Photos of Rachael-Inspired Recipes + Rach Is IMPRESSED

rachaelrayshow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViewers Share Photos of Rachael-Inspired Recipes + Rach Is IMPRESSED. As part of...

www.rachaelrayshow.com

houseandhome.com

Celebrity Chefs Lynn Crawford & Lora Kirk Share Five Fall Recipes

Lynn Crawford was one of the first celebrity chefs in Canada, making the move to TV while cooking at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto and New York. For 10 years, she ran Ruby Watchco restaurant with her partner, Lora Kirk, a celebrated chef who trained with Gordon Ramsay and received a Michelin star as Allen & Delancey’s chef de cuisine in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTLA.com

Food blogger John Kanell shares pumpkin recipes to celebrate fall

John Kanell, cooking and baking expert and founder of the food blog Preppy Kitchen, joined us with pumpkin recipes to celebrate fall. Visit John’s website for all the recipes featured in the segment and so many more. You can also follow him on Instagram. This segment aired on the KTLA...
FanSided

Smartfood shares their recipe for Scary Good Popcorn Balls on Instagram

Looking for some last minute treat recipes this Halloween? Frito-Lay and Smartfood want to help. And they are with this recipe for Scary Good Popcorn Balls shared to their Instagram. In a video shared to the Frito-Lay Instagram account on October 26, we get to watch a Snack’d demonstration of...
Variety

Ask An Insider: Tom Sandoval Shares His Signature Espresso Martini Recipe

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. From recording artists and sound engineers, to screenwriters and celebrity makeup artists, Variety’s new weekly series “Ask an Insider,” will ask top professionals within the entertainment industry to share their must-have essentials, for work… and for play. In this installment, “Vanderpump Rules” star (and reality TV’s cocktail connoisseur) Tom Sandoval explains the “it factor” of the espresso martini, in addition to his his own...
rachaelrayshow.com

Harissa Spaghetti Made With Chickpea Pasta | Drew Barrymore

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Drew Barrymore, actress, host of "The Drew Barrymore Show" and author, shares her signature pasta dish from her new book,...
wemagazineforwomen.com

Celebrity Chefs Share Favorite Holiday Meal Recipes

While many people have family favorite holiday recipes that they turn to each year, there are others who want to try something new. Whether they are adding it to their traditional dishes or creating a new holiday dining experience, it’s something people can have fun with. Having tried-and-true family recipes that are easy and pleasing is the key to pulling it off.
Sports Illustrated

Kate Bock Shares Her Wedding Inspiration

It's been a few months since Kate Bock announced her engagement to NBA star Kevin Love and the couple has stayed relatively quiet about their wedding-day planning. But the 2020 SI Swimsuit cover model recently gave fans a peek at what she envisions for her dream day and it's uber-romantic.
CBS Austin

Patrón shares a special cocktail recipe to toast the holiday weekend

From Halloween to the Day of Dead, it’s a time for celebration, and what better way to mark the occasion than with a special cocktail? Stephen Halpin, Manager for Trade Education and Mixology at Patrón is here to mix up some *spirits* to help you toast to the afterlife and ancestors!
WGN TV

Robin shares retro recipe for ‘Liver Sausage Pineapple’

WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten is trying her hand at cooking — AGAIN — and whips up a retro recipe for Liver Sausage Pineapple. Enjoy!. Mix 1 pound liver sausage with 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, 1/4 cup mayonaise. Shape around a jelly glass. Soften 2 teaspoons...
Longview News-Journal

McClellan: Favorite recipes to share

Editor’s note: Barbara McClellan’s column has been running in the Longview News-Journal since February 1970 and can now be found in the Tyler Morning Telegraph, too. The Tyler native’s (graduate of Tyler High School) column includes recipes, cooking hints and tips. She looks forward to receiving recipes from Tyler residents.
rachaelrayshow.com

Easy Old-School Creamed Spinach | Farmer Lee Jones

Farmer Lee Jones—Rach's "favorite veg head in a bib and a bow tie"—shares his favorite recipe to make with spinach: creamed spinach, prepared the old-school way with plenty of cream and butter. It's quick and easy, and a little of this rich classic dish goes a long way. Click here for another of his vegetable recipes, Brussels Sprout Hash.
Telegraph

The best autumn recipes for a harvest-inspired feast

As a child, I wasn’t an enthusiastic churchgoer. In Northern Ireland, the question wasn’t whether you went to church, but which church you went to. I would try any ruse to get out of it, but I did love the celebratory services, particularly the harvest festival. I was in the...
WKYC

PHOTOS: 3News viewers send in their Halloween costume pics!

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a previously published, unrelated story. On Friday morning, we called out to our 3News viewers and ask them to send us their best Halloween costume pics. Within hours we had received dozens of submissions!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's...

