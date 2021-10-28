CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain’s MOBO awards to host first live show since 2017

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s MOBO Awards will return later this year with a live show, their first since 2017, organisers said on Thursday. The MOBOs, which honour Music of Black Origin, will be held on Dec. 5...

thatgrapejuice.net

MOBO Awards Announces Triumphant 2021 Return

For over two decades, the ceremony has reigned as the principal honour for music of black origin in the UK and this year’s installment looks set to continue that trajectory. Moments ago, organizers for the annual extravaganza revealed that the 2021 MOBO Awards will take place on December 5 live from the Coventry Building Society Arena.
stereoboard.com

MOBO Awards To Return In December At Coventry Building Society Arena

The MOBO Awards will return in December. Following last year's livestream event, the live awards show will take over the Coventry Building Society Arena on December 5 — though you'll still be able to livestream it via YouTube. Tickets go on sale from 12pm BST tomorrow (October 29), with prices starting from £35.00.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tinie Tempah
Person
Stormzy
Person
Leona Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobo Awards#Live Show#Reuters#Mobo Group#The Mobo Awards
