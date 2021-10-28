CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Fright night! Princess Beatrice's husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi's ex Dara Huang sizzles in black at friend's Halloween-themed birthday bash at Annabel's

By Jessica Rach For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Princess Beatrice's husband's ex Dara Huang put on a sizzling display as she enjoyed an evening out at London's chic member's only club to celebrate Halloween last night.

The American architect, 38, who shares five-year-old son Christopher, known as Wolfie, with ex-fiance Edo Mapelli Mozzi, looked in good spirits as she enjoyed drinks in Mayfair with friends.

A month after Edo, 37, and Beatrice, 33, welcomed daughter Sienna, Dara proved she was making the most of life in London, as she joined friend's at exclusive VIP haunt Annabel's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39eWn1_0cfKL1ZJ00
Princess Beatrice's husband's ex Dara Huang put on a sizzling display as she enjoyed an evening out at London's chic member's only club to celebrate Halloween last night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PUQFX_0cfKL1ZJ00
Edo, 37, and Princess Beatrice, 33, (seen at a Greek wedding this month) welcomed daughter Sienna last month

Posing in ankle boots and a sizzling leather wrap dress, Dara turned heads as she posed in the doorway of the club - famed for its extravagant seasonal displays.

Currently, the club boasts a two-storey high spooky clown with an open mouth for guests to walk through as its Halloween-themed entrance.

And Dara looked to be having a busy social day as she shared snippets of her packed schedule.

The mother-of-one was seen enjoying afternoon tea before attending a beauty appointment, and posing outside Chanel - teasing an upcoming interiors project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okwXY_0cfKL1ZJ00
The American architect, 38, who shares five-year-old son Christopher, known as Wolfie, with ex-fiance Edo Mapelli Mozzi, looked in good spirits as she enjoyed drinks in Mayfair with friends
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CtWyE_0cfKL1ZJ00
The mother-of-one was seen enjoying afternoon tea before attending a beauty appointment, and posing outside Chanel - teasing an upcoming interiors project
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGLtZ_0cfKL1ZJ00
Dara looked to be having a busy social day as she shared snippets of her packed schedule - posing with a pal

Edoardo was previously engaged for three-and-a-half years to the mother of his child, Chinese-American Dara Huang, a highly-successful architect with her own design company whom he split from in 2018, a year before proposing to Princess Beatrice.

Princess Beatrice announced her engagement to property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2019, before the couple wed last year.

Due to the pandemic, Beatrice and Edoardo secretly tied the knot on July 17 in a low-key ceremony in Windsor, with the Queen and Prince Philip in attendance and Wolfie acting as best man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04eeZj_0cfKL1ZJ00
Princess Beatrice 's daughter Sienna was named 11th in line to the throne on the Royal family's website this week. Last month, Beatrice, 32, and husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi, 38,(seen in July) announced the birth of their firstborn baby daughter called Sienna Elizabeth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ArmRJ_0cfKL1ZJ00
Princess Beatrice 's husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi announced the birth of their baby daughter last month (pictured, the image he shared on Instagram) 

Last month, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's firstborn daughter Beatrice gave birth to baby girl Sienna weighing 6lbs 2oz at 11.42pm at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, in London.

Although her mother is a princess, Sienna, who is the Queen's 12th great-grandchild, will not have a royal title.

Princess Beatrice will be one of the few royal mothers to raise children in a blended family after welcoming her daughter.

Edo already has a five-year-old son Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, with ex-fiancé Dara Huang. American architect Dara remains on good terms with her ex and his new wife and Beatrice is a hands on stepmother.

Last year, a friend of Dara and Edo insisted the estranged couple remain close, with Dara even cutting Edo's hair and occasionally buying him clothes.

Their amicable relationship meant Dara was on the original guest list for Edo's wedding to Beatrice, 32, before the coronavirus pandemic forced the couple to cancel their May nuptials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jsO6w_0cfKL1ZJ00
 Known as Edo (seen) to friends, he helped mend Beatrice's broken heart following her split from Dave Clark in 2016 after 10 years together

Beatrice's blended family: How the princess will raise her baby alongside stepson Wolfie

By Stephanie Linning

Princess Beatrice will be one of the few royal mothers to raise children in a blended family after welcoming her daughter.

Edo already has a five-year-old son Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, with ex-fiancé Dara Huang. American architect Dara remains on good terms with her ex and his new wife and Beatrice is a hands on stepmother.

However if Beatrice does need any advice on navigating the complex family dynamics, she doesn't have far to look for inspiration and guidance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPN8O_0cfKL1ZJ00
roud father: Edo already has a five-year-old son Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, with ex-fiancé Dara Huang. American architect Dara remains on good terms with her ex and his new wife and Beatrice is a hands on stepmother to Wolfie. Pictured, at Wolfie's 2016 Christening 

For her aunt Princess Anne, 70, has successfully raised her children Zara, 40, and Peter, 43, to have close a relationship with their half-sister Stephanie Phillips.

The 23-year-old event rider is the daughter of Princess Anne's first husband Captain Mark Phillips and his Hawaiian-born second wife Sandy Pflueger, who was part of the US dressage team at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Stephanie has been pictured at some royal events, serving a flower girl at both Zara's 2011 wedding to Mike Tindall and Peter's 2008 wedding to Autumn Kelly.

She has also shared candid snaps with her half-sister, who is 17 years older.

No doubt Beatrice will be hoping for a similarly close bond between Wolfie and his new brother or sister.

Fortunately Beatrice and Edo have the firm support of their families.

Sarah Ferguson has previously released a statement saying Wolfie is seen as a grandchild and is a 'much-loved member of the family'.

'Wolfie is already a very much-loved member of their family and the duchess is very keen to stress that she sees Wolfie as their grandchild too,' a spokesperson said, after Princess Eugenie announced her pregnancy last year.

Dara is also fully supportive of Beatrice, Edo and the blended family and proudly posts about 'co-parenting' with Edo on Instagram.

Last year, a friend of Dara and Edo insisted the estranged couple remain close, with Dara even cutting Edo's hair and occasionally buying him clothes.

Their amicable relationship meant Dara was on the original guest list for Edo's wedding to Beatrice, 32, before the coronavirus pandemic forced the couple to cancel their May nuptialsBeatrice and Edoardo later secretly tied the knot on July 17 in Windsor, with the Queen and Prince Philip in attendance and Wolfie acting as best man.

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Princess Beatrice’s husband shares photos from family trip

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi did a little sightseeing in Athens while in town for Prince Philippos of Greece and Nina Nastassja Flohr’s religious wedding ceremony. The dad of two took to his personal Instagram on Sunday to share photos from his Greek holiday, including one of him and a young boy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Princess Beatrice's Daughter Sienna Has Officially Taken Her Place in the Royal Line of Succession

Princess Beatrice's daughter has formally secured her spot in the line to succeed Queen Elizabeth. Sienna Elizabeth, who was born on September 18 to Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has been added to the line of succession to the throne on the royal family's official website. She is listed at the 11th spot, just behind her mother, as "Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Sarah Ferguson
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Dara Huang
Hello Magazine

We almost missed Princess Beatrice's stunning Zara dress

Princess Beatrice has an enviable wardrobe packed full of both designer and high street clothes. Her favourite choice has to be Zara; the royal is often photographed wearing numbers from the Spanish mecca. In a photograph uploaded to Instagram in celebration of her mother Sarah, Duchess of York's birthday on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's relationship in 8 sweet photos

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are settling into life as parents to their daughter, Sienna, who was born in September. Having met through mutual friends, the couple are believed to have begun dating in mid-2018. Around 18 months later, Buckingham Palace confirmed that property developer Edoardo had proposed to...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Dad's day out! Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares rare snap with his son Wolfie, 5, sightseeing in Athens after attending the wedding of Princess Diana's godson Prince Philippos with Princess Beatrice

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has shared a rare photograph with his five-year-old son Wolfie from their family trip to Greece. The property developer, 38, who married Princess Beatrice, 33, in a private ceremony in Windsor on July 17 2020, posed alongside his firstborn in a snap taken at the Acropolis of Athens, which he posted to Instagram today.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#American#Chanel#Chinese#Westminster Hospital
purewow.com

Princess Madeleine Just Shared Her Family’s Halloween Costumes on IG & Her Husband Stole the Show

Princess Madeleine of Sweden just shared a glimpse of her family’s Halloween costumes. Yesterday, the 39-year-old royal posted a never-before-seen photo on Instagram. The image features Princess Madeleine and her husband, Chris O’Neill, posing with their three kids—Princess Leonore (7), Prince Nicolas (6) and Princess Adrienne (3)—who are dressed up for the festive holiday.
CELEBRITIES
theknot.com

Little-Known Facts Behind Princess Beatrice's Wedding Tiara

Princess Beatrice got engaged to her beau, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in September 2019, just months before the world would be rocked by the coronavirus pandemic. Their original wedding date of May 31, 2020, had to be scrapped. Instead, they ended up having a private, intimate ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in July with only direct royal family members. This allowed her father, Prince Andrew, to partake in the occasion while keeping a low profile amid an ongoing scandal. In short, Princess Beatrice's wedding wasn't the grand royal wedding she'd imagined initially.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Princess Margaret's son David Armstrong-Jones celebrates milestone birthday

Celebrations were in order for the Queen's nephew, the Earl of Snowdon, as he marked his 60th birthday on Wednesday. The Earl, David Armstrong-Jones, is the son of the late Princess Margaret and photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones. Born on 3 November 1961, he grew up in Kensington Palace with his younger...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Royal Stepping Down Soon? Prince Charles And William Reportedly Assured Monarch That Her Legacy Is In Good Hands Amid Health Concerns

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly making a tough decision amid growing health concerns. Royal fans got worried after learning about Queen Elizabeth spending a night in the hospital for preliminary examinations last week. Her Majesty reportedly canceled her two-day visit in Northern Ireland following concerns from her doctors about the current state of her health.
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Royal Siblings AND Prince William Are Embarrassed By Prince Andrew – ‘No Way’ He Is Ever Coming Back To Public Life

Prince Andrew is on the outs with the Royal Family — and that’s not changing any time soon. As we’ve been reporting, Queen Elizabeth II’s third child is facing a US lawsuit from Virginia Roberts Giuffre for underaged sexual abuse (in connection to his association with Jeffrey Epstein). The new legal action led to London’s Metropolitan Police reviewing their own case against the prince.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

Have Kate Middleton And Sarah Jessica Parker Been Taking Style Notes From Princess Diana?

With Spencer poised to hit screens, expect the most famous royal style icon of all time to, once again, be influencing wardrobes around the world. In fact, according to a very reliable source (@andjustlikethatcloset), it's already started. The Instagram account is a living document of all the looks spotted on the set of And Just Like That____. And yesterday, Sarah Jessica Parker stepped out in an outfit that could only have been an homage to Princess Diana.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Emilia Clarke’s Disco-Themed Birthday Called For A Fabulous Dress

Last year, Emilia Clarke overcame the “existential terror” of another birthday by confronting an equally alarming prospect: jumping out of a plane. For her 35th, she kept her feet firmly on the ground. Clarke forewent the adrenaline rush of parachuting, and instead got her kicks from a Studio 54-themed party.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry's Wife At War With Oprah Winfrey? 'Furious' Host Reportedly 'Betrayed' By Duchess Of Sussex

Oprah Winfrey is said to be keeping distance from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are known to be very close to legendary American television host Oprah Winfrey. As a matter of fact, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited the “Queen of Talk” as one of the esteemed guests during their wedding in 2018.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Shock: Queen Elizabeth Disappointed With Cambridges' Split

Queen Elizabeth II was disappointed when Prince William and Kate Middleton split in 2007. Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married for over a decade already. They are now parents to three adorable children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. However, way back then, the future king was unsure about his future with Middleton leading them to split multiple times in the past and the Queen wasn't happy about it.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy