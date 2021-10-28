CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price, MD

T. Rowe Price to acquire New York investment firm for $4.2 billion

By Holden Wilen
Baltimore Business Journal
Baltimore Business Journal
 6 days ago
T. Rowe Price's first acquisition in years...

MarketWatch

T. Rowe Price up for third day after airing acquisition plan

T. Rowe Price rose for the third day in a row Monday after announcing its $4.2 billion acquisition of Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) on Thursday. The stock advanced by 0.8% on Monday morning, after a rise of 0.7% on Friday and 5.7% on Thursday. UBS analyst Brennan Hawken on Thursday hiked his price target for T. Rowe Price to $215 a share from $200 and said the company's first acquisition in more than a decade will add alternative investments to its business mix and improve the growth profile of the company. "While there is likely limited opportunity for OHA's strategies in the retirement channel, liquid alts are gaining in popularity in the broker sold channel," Hawken said. "There are opportunities for TROW's recently enhanced distribution capabilities to provide more avenues for growth at OHA in the future." T. Rowe Price shares are up 43.3% so far this year, compared to a gain of 22.7% by the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

T. Rowe Price (TROW) Q3 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues

TROW - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.27, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.31. The reported figure also climbed 28.2% year over year. Results were driven by higher revenues, backed by an increase in investment advisory fees. Also, assets under management (AUM) improved....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore, MD
The Baltimore Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

