A guide for leveraging the power of Python’s SciPy and Matplotlib to create audio spectrograms. We often think of audio data as just data we interpret and process through our auditory system, but that doesn’t have to be the only way that we analyze and interpret audio signals. One such way we can instead understand audio data is through visual representations of the noises we hear. These visual representations are most commonly represented in a waveform plot where we visualize sound pressure in relation to time.

