SEATTLE — A group of Indigenous teens are fighting to keep their cultures alive with the help of a class in North Seattle. At Clear Sky Academy classes at North Seattle College, the teens learn about Native American art, culture and language, as well as the historical and contemporary experiences of tribes. Students can earn high school credit for the courses, which are part of the Seattle-based nonprofit Urban and Native Education Alliance. The students, who attend five different school districts in western Washington, belong to tribes from all over the country.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO