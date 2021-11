Fairbanks City Hall had some very humble beginnings as the following newspaper articles indicate:. The building formerly occupied by Dr. Medill’s drug store, on First Avenue, has been purchased by the city and is now located on Third Avenue, at the intersection of Turner Street. The building is being used as a town hall. (The original site was at the corner of First and Cushman Streets.)

