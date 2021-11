New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has received his customised Mahindra XUV 700 with 87.58 (his Olympics throw) imprinted on it. Showing his gratitude, Neeraj Chopra took to his Twitter and wrote, "Thank you @anandmahindra Ji for the new set of wheels with some very special customisation! I'm looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon."Apart from Neeraj, Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Sumit Antil also received his 'golden javelin' edition of Mahindra XUV 700.

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO