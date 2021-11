Less than two years ago, KAGIYAMA Yuma was not yet a Youth Olympian. As the Olympic figure skating season moves into high gear, the now-18-year-old is among the top international men's skaters to watch out for at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, and for good reason - mostly due to his growth as a person and as a skater during those last two years.

