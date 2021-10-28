CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: India drawn in Group A with China, Chinese Taipei and Iran

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia have been drawn in a tough Group A, featuring eight-time champions China, three-time winners Chinese Taipei and debutants Iran, in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022. The tournament will be held from January 20 to February 6 next year across venues in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune. As...

goal.com

AFC U23 Asian Cup: List of winners (2013-2020)

No country has won the championship twice in its brief history... The Indian U-23 national team have already travelled to UAE (United Arab Emirates) to take part in the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers. The main event will take place in Uzbekistan from June 1 to June 19, 2022....
WORLD
goal.com

AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Rahim Ali and Vikram Pratap on target as India churn out a 2-1 win against Oman

Igor Stimac's men put a professional display to stifle Oman in their campaign opener... The India U-23 side registered a comfortable 2-1 victory over Oman in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers on Sunday evening at the Fujairah Stadium in Fujairah. The Indian team got off to a flying start as they broke the deadlock in the sixth minute through Rahim Ali and doubled the lead in the 38th minute when Vikram Pratap Singh shot the ball home with accuracy.
SPORTS
goal.com

Road to 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup: India wrap up friendlies in Sweden

The Indian women's team have played six friendlies in the month of October... The Indian women's senior national team, under the tutelage of Thomas Dennerby, have last played a couple of friendlies against Swedish Dammalsvenskan - top tier - sides in Sweden. Following a month-long camp at Jamshedpur, the Indian...
UEFA
stlouisnews.net

Blue Tigers victorious against Oman in AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers opener

Dubai [UAE], October 25 (ANI): India U-23 team defeated Oman 2-1 in their opening fixture of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers at the Fujairah Stadium in Dubai, UAE on Sunday. Rahim Ali (6') converted an early penalty, before Vikram Partap Singh (37') doubled the lead to earn a...
FIFA
