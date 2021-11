Darius Slayton knows a thing or two about what can go wrong when an offense is forced to abandon the run and play catch-up on the scoreboard. It’s a position the Giants have occupied too frequently throughout his three years as one of Daniel Jones’ favorite receivers, so when the shoe was on the other foot Sunday as the Panthers’ deficit grew larger and larger, Slayton made sure to convey his knowledge to rookie pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO