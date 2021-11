Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s order requiring employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated by December 8, following through on a promise to take legal action to stop federal overreach and making Florida the first state in the nation to hold the President accountable. The lawsuit seeks an immediate end to the unlawful requirement that federal contractors ensure that all employees have received a mandated injection. The Governor was joined at the announcement by Attorney General Ashley Moody, as well as Floridians who have faced or are facing consequences as a result of vaccine mandates. The lawsuit can be found here.

