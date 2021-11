For the second time under head coach Jake Williams, the Dodge City Community College men's basketball team finds themselves in the NJCAA Division I Top 25 rankings, however this time it is to start the season as the Conquistador check in at No. 10 in the preseason poll. The Conqs are joined by one other KJCCC school in the Top 25 as the defending National Champions, Coffeyville ranks No. 7 in the Nation. The top three spots in the preseason rankings went to Salt Lake, Indian Hills, and Florida Southwestern State.

DODGE CITY, KS ・ 14 DAYS AGO