There is a catch, though. At least for now, not all Azure users will get access to it (even if they are willing to pay). Access will be invitation-only and for “customers who are planning to implement well-defined use cases that incorporate responsible principles and strategies for using the AI technology.” Microsoft will offer safety monitoring and analysis to find cases of abuse or misuse of GPT-3 and it will offer filters to make sure your GPT-3-based chatbot doesn’t start swearing at your executives (even if GPT-3 thinks they deserve it).

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO