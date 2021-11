Jamie Lee Curtis is a proud mother to two children, and has given masses of support to daughter Ruby since she came out as a trans woman in July. On Wednesday, the mother-of-three shared the first photo of her daughter since she publicly came out, posting an interview that the pair had done with People. In the photo, Jamie and Ruby had their hands on top of each other. The Halloween star looked elegant in all-black ensemble while her daughter looked stunning with a beautiful gothic look, complete with fishnet sleeves.

