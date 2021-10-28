CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yugabyte stores up $188M more for its open-source distributed SQL database model, now valued at $1.3B+

By Ingrid Lunden
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s world is run on data, and the amount of it that is being produced, managed and used to power services is growing by the minute — to the tune of some 79 zettabytes this year, according to one estimate. Today, a company called Yugabyte, which has built an open-source distributed...

QuestDB snares $12M Series A with hosted version coming soon

Since that time, the startup, which was a member of the Y Combinator summer 2020 cohort, has been working hard to build a community around the open source project, while working on the enterprise version and an upcoming hosted version, which should be ready by the end of the year.
Ethyca raises $7.5M, open sources Fides for developers to build privacy tools directly into their codebases

First, the New York-based startup is open sourcing a set of developer tools it has built, called Fides, so that developers can build privacy tools and monitoring mechanisms directly into their codebases. Second, it has picked up an additional $7.5 million in funding so that it can continue developing and commercializing its proprietary tools, specifically APIs to make it easier for those building or monitoring privacy compliance to do so.
Blotout raises $3M seed to build privacy-focused customer data platform

Blotout, a member of the Y Combinator Winter 2021 cohort, announced a $3 million seed round today to help solve that problem. The early-stage startup has built a customer data platform (CDP) from the ground up with a focus on data privacy. The round was led by First Rays Venture Partners with participation from Y Combinator, Pascal Capital, Launchpad Capital and FuboTV co-founder Sung Ho Choi.
SQL Server 2022 is the "most cloud-connected" release yet, now in preview

Those eager to get their hands on a new version of Microsoft's relational database management system will be pleased to know that SQL Server 2022 is now available in preview. The company is touting this as its "most cloud-connected release" yet owing to deeper integrations with Azure Purview and Synapse Link, offering more insights and governance capabilities. Microsoft has boasted that SQL Server 2022 handles scalability and performance with built-in intelligence modules and database admins don't need to worry about data estates and connections to cloud analytics. The company also offers flexibility across languages and platforms, namely Windows, Linux, and Kubernetes.
Microsoft Azure wants to make working with data on its platform easier

As Rohan Kumar, Microsoft’s corporate VP for Azure Data, told me, the plethora of data services available in the cloud has become a pain point for customers. “There’s a purpose-built service for everything. Pick your favorite tasks that you want to do for data and there’s a service for that,” he said. “The thing that we heard loud and clear from our customers is that gets super challenging. First of all, there’s this plethora of options, things are changing almost on a daily basis. And then, a lot of customer pain truly comes from stitching a bunch of these things together.”
Lumigo raises $29M for its cloud-native application monitoring platform

The company started with a focus on distributed tracing for serverless platforms like AWS’ API Gateway, DynamoDB, S3 and Lambda. But as the team announced today, it is now also expanding its SaaS service to cover containers and virtual machines. Using the company’s platform, businesses can easily visualize every transaction...
Microsoft announces new tools to modernize supply chain and manufacturing

To help address these issues, the company is announcing a new manufacturing solution called the Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing, along with Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Insights, a tool designed to give customers more visibility into what’s happening along their supply chain routes and intelligence to deal with issues as they arise. Both products are being announced at Microsoft Ignite and are available in preview starting today.
SOFTWARE
Microsoft’s new Azure OpenAI Service brings GPT-3 to (a few) more developers

There is a catch, though. At least for now, not all Azure users will get access to it (even if they are willing to pay). Access will be invitation-only and for “customers who are planning to implement well-defined use cases that incorporate responsible principles and strategies for using the AI technology.” Microsoft will offer safety monitoring and analysis to find cases of abuse or misuse of GPT-3 and it will offer filters to make sure your GPT-3-based chatbot doesn’t start swearing at your executives (even if GPT-3 thinks they deserve it).
Microsoft launches Azure Container Apps, a new serverless container service

In many ways, it’s probably most like AWS App Runner, one of Amazon’s small fleet of serverless container services, with App Runner also specifically focused on microservices. Google meanwhile also offers a set of container-centric services, including Cloud Run, its serverless platform for running container-based applications. Microsoft says that with...
E-commerce aggregator Una Brands raises $15M Series A five months after its launch

This news comes only five months after Una launched with a $40 million equity and debt seed round. The startup has not disclosed the ratio of debt and equity (like many other e-commerce aggregators, Una uses debt funding to buy brands because it is non-dilutive). Co-founder and chief executive officer Kiren Tanna told TechCrunch the Series A is a priced round with a valuation more than five times Una’s last funding. Besides raising equity, Una also extended its debt facility size from Claret Capital.
Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, with part earmarked for bonuses for staff during the fourth quarter. The company had net income of $14.7 million in the six months to end-June, up from $3.5 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $49.5 million from $25.2 million. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF is up 6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.6%. In its IPO filing documents, the company says it "helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money."
Amazon Open-Sources Babelfish for PostgreSQL To More Easily Move Away From Microsoft SQL

Amazon Web Services today announced the open-source Babelfish for PostgreSQL server project. Babelfish allows for applications written against Microsoft SQL Server to work seamlessly with PostgreSQL. Babelfish interprets the Microsoft SQL Server wire protocol so applications written against that licensed Microsoft software instead can target the open-source and free-of-charge PostgreSQL...
Yugabyte expands its fully managed enterprise cloud service with $188M

Yugabyte, the company behind the distributed Structured Query Language (SQL) database YugabyteDB, today announced that it raised $188 million in a series C round, bringing the company’s total raised to $291 million with a $1.3 billion valuation. CEO Bill Cook says that the capital will be used to further grow Yugabyte’s field and engineering teams and support the company’s expansion into new markets, seven months after Yugabyte’s previous financing round.
Open Source Software Licenses and Business Models Explained

Peter Zaitsev co-founded Percona and assumed the role of CEO in 2006. As one of the foremost experts on MySQL strategy and optimization, Peter leveraged both his technical vision and entrepreneurial skills to grow Percona from a two-person shop to one of the most respected open source companies in the business. With over 200 professionals in 30 plus countries, Peter’s venture now serves over 3000 customers – including the “who’s who” of internet giants, large enterprises and many exciting startups. Percona was named to the Inc. 5000 in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. Peter was an early employee at MySQL AB, eventually leading the company’s High Performance Group. A serial entrepreneur, Peter co-founded his first startup while attending Moscow State University where he majored in Computer Science. Peter is a co-author of High Performance MySQL: Optimization, Backups, and Replication, one of the most popular books on MySQL performance. Peter frequently speaks as an expert lecturer at MySQL and related conferences, and regularly posts on the Percona Database Performance Blog. He has also been tapped as a contributor to Fortune and DZone, and his recent ebook Practical MySQL Performance Optimization Volume 1 is one of percona.com’s most popular downloads. Peter lives in North Carolina with his wife and two children. In his spare time, Peter enjoys travel and spending time outdoors.
