Wondering when we may get to see Lightyear on Disney+? Here’s everything we know about the streaming release of this new Pixar hit. It’s also possible that we might see Lightyear buck that plan entirely, as Pixar was reportedly upset about movies like Soul and Luca heading directly to Disney+. That could mean Lightyear will stay longer in theaters; or Disney could decide Soul and Luca were successful enough that they could release Lightyear straight to Disney+, as well, Pixar be damned. But again, given release dates are shifting and plans are constantly changing, it’s possible we could get it sooner, later, or much later. Right now it’s too far off to properly prognosticate. Stay tuned.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO