Start your day here: Biden's plan to push the spending bill forward; the latest in the 'Rust' shooting; NPR's Halloween favorites

NPR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden leaves for Europe: He will attend the G-20 summit in Rome and the U.N. climate summit COP26 in Glasgow. But first, he plans to announce...

www.npr.org

NPR

Congresswoman Jayapal on the latest regarding President Biden's spending plan

House lawmakers are ending the week without passing the $1.75 trillion economic and climate framework that President Biden touted yesterday. It's a framework that he said could determine the fate of his presidency and his party. It's also a framework that got an optimistic endorsement from the chair of the House Progressive Caucus, despite the loss of paid family leave in the plan.
wfxb.com

Paid Family Leave to be Removed from Biden’s Proposed Spending Bill

Also in Washington, lawmakers are hard at work narrowing down Biden’s proposed spending bill. Democrats are expected to remove paid family and medical leave from the multi trillion dollar economic and climate package as lawmakers are scrambling to strike a deal across party lines according to multiple people involved in the talks. The plan’s survival has been questioned for the last several days due to objections from Senator Joe Manchin.
Washington Post

Thursday briefing: Biden’s new spending package, L.A.’s plan to go carbon-free, plastics in food, ‘Rust’ shooting, Bluetooth trackers and more

1The White House announced a revised $1.75 trillion social spending package. President Biden expects all Democrats will support this new version after weeks of back-and-forth over how to shrink the initial $3.5 trillion plan. Some of what it includes: Expanded Medicare benefits, clean energy initiatives, free prekindergarten, child-care aid and...
NPR

Biden's still on the road, trying to sell Americans on his spending bill

We look at President Biden's push to get his trimmed-down spending plan past Congress, as two Democratic lawmakers continue to oppose key provisions. It's another week and another iteration of the same story here in Washington. Congress is still debating President Biden's big domestic spending agenda, albeit a now scaled-down version of that plan, and the president continues to try to pitch this plan to the American people. The other day, he was at a town hall in Baltimore hosted by CNN, trying to project confidence that he can get a deal done but also acknowledging that he's got challenges with members of his own party. And, of course, there is still much to be negotiated. Here to talk about all of this is my fellow NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez. Good morning, Franco.
Washington Times

‘Fair share’: Democrats eye billionaire’s tax to help push Biden spending bill across finish line

Congressional Democrats are weighing a new tax on the income and assets of the nation’s leading billionaires — a provision many believe can help get President Biden’s multi-trillion-dollar expansion of the federal safety net across the finish line. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, is drafting the...
Roll Call Online

Biden’s telecom picks jump-start Democratic broadband push

President Joe Biden would move $65 billion closer to meeting his goal of bringing high-speed internet access to every American household if the House passes the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill. But while Democrats on Capitol Hill have done their part to aid the White House’s connectivity agenda, they have had...
NJ.com

What Biden’s latest spending proposal means for N.J.

Congress could vote this week on two major spending bills that would spend $1 trillion on infrastructure and has Republican support, and spend $1.75 trillion to fight climate change, increase health coverage and expand child care and would be approved only with Democratic votes. For New Jersey, the infrastructure bill...
Brainerd Dispatch

Biden pushes $1.75 trillion spending plan, progressives push back

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he had secured a new $1.75 trillion framework for economic and climate change spending that could pass the Senate, and expressed confidence it would win the backing of all wings of the Democratic Party. "Today I’m pleased to...
The Week

Biden claims 'everybody's' on board for his $1.75 trillion spending plan. Here's what's inside.

Ladies and gentlemen, the day very few of you have been waiting for might finally be here. After weeks of back and forth, President Biden announced a $1.75 trillion Build Back Better framework on Thursday, meaning the only thing left to do is secure broad Capitol Hill support — perhaps the most daunting task of all. If you ask Biden, though, apparently "everybody's" already on board (but we're not sure everyone's on that same page).
wmleader.com

Tax break for recording artists in Biden’s spending bill

A tax break for recording artists managed to make the cut in House Democrats’ latest version of President Biden’s $1.75 trillion-plus social spending bill — allowing music producers to deduct up to $150,000 for “qualified sound recording productions.”. The provision looks to amend Section 181 of the tax code, which...
