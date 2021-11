Never underestimate the power of an Avenger. Marvel Studios released Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ at the same time earlier this year, but the streaming version of the film cost subscribers an extra $30 with Premier Access. Last month, the streaming service finally added the acclaimed Marvel film to its regular roster, allowing fans to watch it at no extra cost, and it became an instant hit. In fact, following its streaming debut, Black Widow topped all movies in streaming viewership, including those over on Netflix.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 HOURS AGO