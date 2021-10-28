CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In 'Last Night In Soho,' Edgar Wright Goes Wrong

By Glen Weldon
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdgar Wright set out to make a trippy fever-dream of a movie. Last Night in Soho, the film he has made instead, is merely febrile: insistent, overworked, maddeningly repetitive and — like the most intense fevers — by turns sweaty and chilly, and keenly unpleasant to experience. His technical...

