Linklaters, Freshfields Refresh More Practice Leaders

By Hannah Walker
Law.com
 7 days ago

Linklaters has appointed Frankfurt partner Julia Schönbohm as its new...

Related
Law.com

Ashurst Appoints Melbourne Partner to Co-Lead Firm's NewLaw Offering

Global law firm Ashurst has appointed Melbourne-based partner Hilary Goodier as co-leader of Ashurst Advance, the firm’s fast-growing NewLaw division. Goodier joins London-based Chris Georgiou as co-division head and became a member of the firm’s global executive team as of Nov. 1. She was previously Ashurst Advance’s chief operating officer.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Seattle-Based Crypto Exchange Bittrex Taps London Lawyer for GC Role

London lawyer Oliver Linch has joined Bittrex Global as its first-ever general counsel. Like Binance, Bittrex has split its operations between international and stateside branches. Linch said regulations will be a top concern while he helps lead global operations. Seattle-based Bit. trex announced Wednesday that lawyer Oliver Linch has joined...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Marketer of Healthy Products Taps Software-Firm Lawyer as GC

Jennifer Grafton has joined NewAge Inc. as general counsel and senior vice president. She previously was associate general counsel of a Texas software firm. NewAge, launched in 2010, competes in three product categories. NewAge Inc., a direct-to-consumer marketer of healthy and organic products, has appointed Jennifer Grafton general counsel. Grafton,...
BUSINESS
Law.com

7-Strong DLA Piper Spanish Team Heads to US Firm

Squire Patton Boggs is adding a seven-lawyer private equity and M&A team from DLA Piper in Madrid, the first step in a major upscaling of its European private equity capabilities. According to Squire’s European managing partner Jonathan Jones, the hires are part of an expansion strategy by which the firm...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frankfurt#Tmt#Sch#Ip
Law.com

COP26 Blog: Goodbye Leaders, Hello Negotiators

On the main stage, the focus predominantly switched to the financial world as it was officially 'finance day'. The UN Climate Change Conference, COP26, is taking place in Glasgow with many world leaders in attendance. Law.com International is running a regular blog on the event written by lawyers on the ground.
UNITED NATIONS
Law.com

Ropes & Gray Latest to Hike London NQ Pay

Ropes & Gray has increased salaries for its London newly-qualified associates by 13%, becoming the latest firm to engage in the U.K. associate pay war. The firm is bumping salaries to £147,000, up from £130,000, putting it on a par with U.S. rivals Goodwin Procter and Morrison & Foerster’s London rates. NQs will still be eligible to receive a bonus on top of the salary hike.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Debevoise snaps up longtime Freshfields litigator in London

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Debevoise & Plimpton has picked up a new partner in London, the firm said Monday, adding a longtime commercial disputes lawyer from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. Patrick Swain had been a partner at Freshfields since 2001, handling large-scale contractual, shareholder and corporate ownership disputes. He has also...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
Law.com

Freshfields Former US Head Leaves for GC Role at Private Equity Client

Freshfields former long time U.S. managing partner Matthew Herman is leaving to join a private equity client in New York. Private equity firm Goldfinch Partners, which is acquiring Western Union’s cross-border business payments company in a $910 million deal, has lured mergers and acquisitions guru Matthew Herman away from Big Law to serve as general counsel.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Freshfields adds Arnold & Porter duo in latest life sciences push

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is continuing to bolster its life sciences and technology practices with a pair of partners from Arnold & Porter in Washington, D.C., and Silicon Valley. Kristen Riemenschneider and Vinita Kailasanath are joining Freshfields as the London-founded firm continues its rapid expansion in the U.S. legal market. Washington,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Law.com

Linklaters Appoints Veteran Partner As General Counsel

Linklaters London veteran partner Michael Bennett is set to become general counsel at the firm, while retaining a fee-earning role. According to an announcement by Linklaters on Monday, global dispute resolution head Bennett will now assume responsibility for the firm’s legal and risk function as a member of its senior leadership.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Ashurst and UK Firm Headline on £850M Daily Mail Take Private

Ashurst and Addleshaw Goddard have taken roles on the takeover of the Daily Mail & General Trust group by its majority shareholder, after the move was mooted earlier this year. The DM&GT’s controlling shareholder, the Rothermere family, has made a successful takeover offer for the media business, which publishes the...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Gibson Dunn Latest Firm to Promote Bumper Crop of Lawyers

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher has promoted 27 lawyers to partner in its latest round as part of what the firm says is its “most diverse class ever”. The 27-strong round includes 12 women and seven minority and LGBTQ+ lawyers, according to a statement from the firm on Thursday, which added that 63% of the cohort are from diverse backgrounds.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Simmons Looks To Roll Out Global Therapy Sessions For Partners

Simmons & Simmons is considering rolling out therapy sessions for partners across its global network following a successful pilot in its U.K bases. Partners were given access to therapy sessions with a psychologist as part of a resilience coaching initiative which launched in January, with two thirds of the U.K. partnership participating. Following the take up, the U.K.-based firm is now looking at rolling out the initiative globally, with conversations already underway in certain offices about finding local providers.
MENTAL HEALTH
Law.com

On The Move: Bressler Amery; Riker Danzig

Aiming for a modern workspace fostering innovation for lawyers, professional staff, and clients, Bressler, Amery & Ross this summer opened its newly renovated office in Florham Park. “Our new office space has been a long time coming, and I am grateful for the hard work of the people who made this transition possible, including our IT teams, the designers, the construction crew, and everyone at Bressler,” said Diana Manning, the firm’s managing partner, in a recent statement. “We look forward to welcoming our colleagues and clients into an environment specifically designed with them in mind.” The space was designed by Studio Eagle and was constructed with sustainability and renewability at its core, according to the firm, including retrofit LED lighting fixtures that cut energy usage and an environmentally friendly wood veneer in the reception area. Additionally, Studio Eagle committed to recycling as much demolition material as possible, the firm said.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Freshfields Dealmaker Herman Joins Goldfinch Private Equity Firm

Goldfinch Partners hiring firm’s former U.S. leader Matt Herman. Matthew Herman, a longtime partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer who spent nearly five years as global head of mergers and acquisitions at the international law firm, is moving in-house. Goldfinch Partners LLC, a Seattle-based private equity firm, announced Thursday its hire...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Freshfields Transactions Expert Takes GC Job at Private Equity Firm

Matthew Herman has served as U.S. managing partner and co-head of global M&A at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. Herman is leaving Big Law for his first ever in-house role as general counsel at Goldfinch Partners. Founded in 2018, Goldfinch has invested about $1 billion in enterprise technology companies. Private equity firm...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Audible Promotes Lori Landew to General Counsel

The attorney will report to CEO Bob Carrigan and lead legal operations as they relate to content creation, production and more. The company’s last general counsel, Stas Zakharenko, departed in July for Netflix. Before joining Audible, Landew was a partner at Fox Rothschild and co-chair of the firm’s entertainment and...
BUSINESS
Law.com

The Conundrum of Firing Your Company's GC: The Morning Minute

FOR WHAT IT’S WORTH - As client demand increases for Big Law’s services, so too does Big Law’s demand for clients’ money. As Law.com’s Dan Packel reports, law firms are looking to push aggressive rate increases in 2022, taking advantage the insanely busy market for M&A work. Firms have not appeared to have many qualms about jacking up rates in both 2020 and 2021 anyway. But industry observers believe there’s still room for more rate growth—even double-digit increases—particularly as firms seek a financial edge that can help them attract and retain top talent. “Industrywide, even though we’ve seen a significant increase in the past year, we’ll continue to see increases driven by significant demand,” said Munger, Tolles & Olson co-managing partner Hailyn Chen. “As much as clients grumble about it, people have continued to see strong realizations.”
BUSINESS

