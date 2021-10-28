Linklaters, Freshfields Refresh More Practice Leaders

Aiming for a modern workspace fostering innovation for lawyers, professional staff, and clients, Bressler, Amery & Ross this summer opened its newly renovated office in Florham Park. “Our new office space has been a long time coming, and I am grateful for the hard work of the people who made this transition possible, including our IT teams, the designers, the construction crew, and everyone at Bressler,” said Diana Manning, the firm’s managing partner, in a recent statement. “We look forward to welcoming our colleagues and clients into an environment specifically designed with them in mind.” The space was designed by Studio Eagle and was constructed with sustainability and renewability at its core, according to the firm, including retrofit LED lighting fixtures that cut energy usage and an environmentally friendly wood veneer in the reception area. Additionally, Studio Eagle committed to recycling as much demolition material as possible, the firm said.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO