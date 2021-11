As we gradually make our way back into the office, we can’t help but miss the best parts of working alone from home. We have our favorite chairs, our home desks, and our desktop computers. You can’t beat the social element of office working, but sometimes you just need to get away from the noise. Designed for hybrid workplaces, Flowspace from Microsoft was recently recognized by Red Dot Design and given its Best of the Best Award for its innovation as an office pod for solo working in crowded offices.

