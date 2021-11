Former Broncos QB Peyton Manning said he is currently not involved with any new group of owners who are looking to purchase the franchise. “I haven’t had any serious conversations with anyone,” Manning said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “Certainly, there’s some people who have called me and said ‘Hey, what do you think is going to happen with the Broncos? Are you going to try to own the team? I keep looking for that $3 billion in my pocket, I can’t find it, I think it’s in a hidden account somewhere. That’s not really on my radar. People are obviously interested, they’re curious. I care because I live here and I go to the games, and I want to know what’s going to happen like everyone else. But I have no relationship or agreement with anybody.”

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO