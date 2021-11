Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today, LumiraDx (Nasdaq: LMDX) a next-generation point of care (POC) diagnostics company announced that the intended use for its Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) authorized SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test has been expanded to include screening of asymptomatic individuals. This claim builds on its existing claim that covers use of the test in individuals suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider within 12 days of symptom onset. The LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test initially received EUA from the FDA in August of 2020 after demonstrating a 97.6% positive agreement and 96.6% negative agreement with RT-PCR in symptomatic patients. Asymptomatic individuals are defined as those without symptoms or other epidemiological reasons to suspect COVID-19.

