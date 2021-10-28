CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NI (NATI) Acquires NH Research; Announces Definitive Agreement with Heinzinger

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NI (Nasdaq: NATI) today announced the acquisition of NH Research, LLC (NHR), a leader in high power test and measurement applications such as electric vehicles (EV) and batteries. The transaction closed on October 19, 2021. NI is also...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) Announces Seven-Year Agreement with DPaschoal Group

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that DPaschoal Group, a leading automotive service retail network in Brazil, has signed a seven-year agreement with Rimini Street to provide support for its SAP ECC 6.0 applications. Moving to Rimini Street is part of DPaschoal’s digital transformation roadmap strategy, accelerated due to its newly liberated resources due to switching support providers for its SAP system. These resources – time, money and personnel – were redirected to enhance its digital portal that provides real-time information to improve DPaschoal’s customer experience.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Flora Growth Corp. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Vessel Brand Inc.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, has entered into a definitive agreement in respect of the previously announced acquisition of 100% of Vessel Brand Inc. Upon closing of the transaction, Flora will acquire Vessel for aggregate consideration of US$30 million, consisting of a combination of cash and the issuance of Flora common shares.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Pivotree Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Data Management Firm Codifyd

Pivotree Inc., a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Transaction”) to acquire Codifyd, Inc. (“Codifyd“), a leading Data Services and Master Data Management firm. The acquisition will scale and enhance Pivotree’s capability in the data management business as a foundational component of the company’s frictionless commerce strategy.
SOFTWARE
StreetInsider.com

MKS Instruments (MKSI) Acquires Atotech (ATC)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On July 1, 2021, the board of directors of Atotech Limited (NYSE: ATC) and the board of directors of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) announced that they had entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which MKS would acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Atotech (the “Acquisition”). The Acquisition is to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under Article 125 of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (as amended).
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) Acquires SenseData

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), a customer experience communications platform that empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle, hereby informs the market that, on the date hereof, it has closed the acquisition, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Zenvia Mobile Serviços Digitais S.A., of the totality of the capital stock of SenseData Tecnologia Ltda. ("SenseData").
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Tailwind Two Acquisition (TWNT) Announces Merger Agreement with Terran Orbital

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TWNT) ("Tailwind Two"), a special purpose acquisition company, and Terran Orbital Corporation, the global leader ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Ambarella (AMBA) Acquires Oculii

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ohio-based Oculii Corporation (“Oculii”). Oculii’s adaptive AI software algorithms are designed to enable radar perception using current production radar chips to achieve significantly higher (up to 100X) resolution, longer range and greater accuracy. These improvements eliminate the need for specialized high-resolution radar chips, which have significantly higher power consumption and cost than conventional radar solutions. Oculii’s software can be deployed on Ambarella’s existing CVflow® SoCs, operating in conjunction with leading radar RF solutions to increase safety and reliability.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Terminates Agreement to Acquire Portion of Light-Vehicle Thermal Business from Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today a mutual agreement with Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) to terminate Dana's agreement to acquire a portion of Modine's automotive thermal-management business for one dollar with the assumption of certain financial liabilities. Both companies had been actively engaged in the regulatory review process in Germany for many months and have decided that it is no longer in the best interest of either party to pursue the transaction further.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Trump Media & Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) enter definitive merger agreement, "TRUTH Social" will be launching soon

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Trump Media & Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) have entered into a definitive merger agreement, providing for a business combination that will result in Trump Media & Technology Group becoming a publicly listed company, subject to regulatory and stockholder approval. The transaction values Trump Media & Technology Group at an initial enterprise value of $875 Million, with a potential additional earnout of $825 Million in additional shares (at the valuation they are granted) for a cumulative valuation of up to $1.7 Billion depending on the performance of the stock price post-business combination. Trump Media & Technology Group’s growth plans initially will be funded by DWAC’s cash in trust of $293 Million (assuming no redemptions).
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

iHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT) and DraftKings (DKNG) Announce Multifaceted Strategic Agreement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. iHeartMedia, Inc. (Nasdaq: IHRT) and DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced today a multi-year strategic relationship, making DraftKings the official odds supplier for iHeartMedia’s broadcast, digital, podcast and social platforms. Additionally, as part of the agreement DraftKings is now able to co-create and distribute long-form content with iHeartMedia and will receive preferred access to iHeartMedia’s full roster of diverse personalities. Furthermore, DraftKings and iHeartMedia will collaborate around a wide range of possible content development opportunities, including the distribution of shows and segments across the media giant’s radio and digital properties and integrations within iHeartMedia’s live sports broadcasts. DraftKings and iHeartMedia will also collaborate on a number of possible experiential opportunities for listeners and fans including providing cross platform interactive games.
GAMBLING
martechseries.com

Boxlight Announces Agreement to Acquire FrontRow

Boxlight Corporation, a leading provider of interactive technologies, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire FrontRow Calypso LLC, a leader in classroom and campus communication solutions for the education market. The acquisition will be effective as of October 31, 2021, and is expected to close between November 15 and November 30, 2021, but no later than December 31, 2021.
PETALUMA, CA
StreetInsider.com

Eastside Distilling (EAST) Announces Securities Purchase Agreement for Private Placement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) ("Eastside" or the "Company"), a consumer-focused beverage company that builds craft inspired experiential brands and high-quality artisan products around premium spirits and ready-to-drink "RTD" craft cocktails, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement offering with Crater Lake Private Limited.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Infinera Corp. (INFN) Results Show 800G Orders Ramping Sharply - Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy rating and $15.00 price target on Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) after ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Alteryx (AYX) Acquires Lore IO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced that it has acquired Silicon Valley-based Lore IO, a no-code AI-enabled data modeling platform that rapidly deploys analytics that adapt easily within a changing business environment. The acquisition of Lore IO provides Alteryx with the talent and technical know-how to leverage cloud-native, elastic compute within Alteryx Designer Cloud and Alteryx Machine Learning, allowing customers to analyze large datasets for actionable self-service insights.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Colliers Securities Starts Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) at Buy

Colliers Securities initiates coverage on Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stephens Upgrades The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) to Overweight

Stephens analyst Ben Bienvenu upgraded The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Sustainable Shoemaker Allbirds Goes Public on the Nasdaq

Sustainable footwear and apparel company Allbirds made its public debut on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, and CFO Mike Bufano joined Cheddar's "Between Bells" to discuss the IPO and the company's $3.3 billion valuation. Bufano attributed its recent success to product offerings and expanded brick and mortar locations. "There's lower returns when people go to a store and then there's no outbound shipping when people go to a store as well. So, the stores are both great brand beacons, they're profitable in and of themselves, and they help the overall margin profile of the business," he said.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

StepStone Group (STEP), BVK and Universal-Investment Announces Partnership to Acquire Secondaries Globally

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. StepStone Real Estate (NASDAQ: STEP), a global investment manager and advisor and BVK, Germany’s largest pension group under public law, announced today that they have formed a €300 million investment partnership to provide secondary liquidity to investors and managers of private real estate vehicles. The fund structure is administered by service platform and alternative investment fund manager Universal-Investment-Luxembourg S.A. The investment partnership will target secondaries in opportunistic, value-added, and core-plus funds predominantly in the United States and the Asia-Pacific region. When aggregated with StepStone Real Estate Partners IV, SRE’s most recent secondaries fund, and its other separate accounts, SRE has more than $1.5 billion of unfunded commitments to invest in limited partner- and general partner-led real estate secondary opportunities.
REAL ESTATE

