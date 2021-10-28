NI (NATI) Acquires NH Research; Announces Definitive Agreement with Heinzinger

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that DPaschoal Group, a leading automotive service retail network in Brazil, has signed a seven-year agreement with Rimini Street to provide support for its SAP ECC 6.0 applications. Moving to Rimini Street is part of DPaschoal’s digital transformation roadmap strategy, accelerated due to its newly liberated resources due to switching support providers for its SAP system. These resources – time, money and personnel – were redirected to enhance its digital portal that provides real-time information to improve DPaschoal’s customer experience.
