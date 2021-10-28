Kellogg Launches First-ever Executive Education Program on Influencer Marketing in Partnership with Emeritus

Unique Platform Allows Collaboration for More Successful Brand Campaigns. Glewee has launched an innovative online marketplace designed to allow marketing executives, brand campaign managers, and social media influencers to connect and collaborate in order to execute new social media product/service campaigns. By utilizing the company’s platform, businesses can find and select the specific influencers who are most likely to deliver the best engagement and sales for their brands. Influencers can support brands relevant to their values and interests while securing independent income.

INTERNET ・ 8 DAYS AGO