American Express (AXP) Launches Fully Digital Business Checking Account for U.S. Small and Mid-Sized Businesses, First-Ever AMEX Debit Card

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. American Express® (NYSE: AXP), the leading small business Card issuer in the U.S.3, today introduced its new Business Checking account designed for small and mid-sized (SME) businesses. This fully digital...

www.streetinsider.com

Advertising Age

How Discover and other credit card brands are facing 'buy now, pay later' companies

Discover Financial Services is taking a wait-and-see approach to the rapid growth of “buy now, pay later” payment options available from major retailers. Can it afford to?. The credit card company has yet to join the growing number of financial players elbowing into the business, which looks increasingly like a game-changing way for consumers to finance big-ticket and even relatively ordinary purchases.
digitaltransactions.net

AmEx’s New Debit Card Is Part of a Big Thrust Commercial Banks Should ‘Watch Closely’

With its launch on Thursday of a digital checking account for business and an associated debit card, American Express Co. could be poised to shake up the payments business in ways not seen before, observers say. “This announcement represents the greatest threat to financial institutions who are competing for the core transaction account,” notes Sarah Grotta, director of the debit advisory service at Mercator Advisory Group, in an email message.
Washington Post

AmEx Debuts Debit Card in War for Small-Business Customers

American Express Co. unveiled its first-ever debit card as competition for small-business customers heats up. The card will be part of a new digital business checking account, New York-based AmEx said in a statement Thursday. While other banks have long used AmEx’s network for debit cards of their own, this marks the first time the payments giant is issuing a debit card itself.
doctorofcredit.com

[YMMV] American Express Business Gold 90k + 30k Offer

American Express is offering a bonus of up to 120,000 Membership Rewards points. Bonus is broken down as follows:. Get 90,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $10,000 within 3 months of signup on the Business Gold card. Get 30,000 Membership Rewards points after you draw at least once from...
AdWeek

American Express Helps Small Business Owners With Big Problems in Continuing Campaign

When global events affect commerce, small businesses are often the first to suffer, causing many to shutter either temporarily or permanently, as seen during the last eighteen months of the Covid-19 pandemic. With 81% of small businesses reporting pandemic-related losses and nearly half cutting their spending in some way, many small business owners are feeling significant stress from the ongoing health crisis.
pymnts

Today in B2B: Boatzon Launches Online Marketplace; Business Payments are More Digital Than Ever

Today in B2B payments, business payments are going increasingly digital, and more than three-quarters of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are better at digital payments than they were pre-pandemic. Plus, VertoFX and ClearBank partner on streamlined cross-border payments for SMBs and Boatzon launches eMarketplace for vessels, parts and more nautical must-haves.
albuquerqueexpress.com

VIP Capital Funding Provides EIDL Funds & Merchant Cash Advances to Small & Mid-Sized Businesses

Owner and Executive Principal Managing Partner of VIP Capital Funding :Joshua E Triplett. Amidst the coronavirus' deadly impact on the global economy, VIP Capital Funding offers their incessant support to several businesses nationwide. The leading fintech company facilitates and accelerates EIDL funds and Merchant Cash Advances to small and mid-sized businesses.
