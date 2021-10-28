American Express (AXP) Launches Fully Digital Business Checking Account for U.S. Small and Mid-Sized Businesses, First-Ever AMEX Debit Card

With its launch on Thursday of a digital checking account for business and an associated debit card, American Express Co. could be poised to shake up the payments business in ways not seen before, observers say. “This announcement represents the greatest threat to financial institutions who are competing for the core transaction account,” notes Sarah Grotta, director of the debit advisory service at Mercator Advisory Group, in an email message.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 6 DAYS AGO