Bernstein Starts Li Auto (LI) and Xpeng (XPEV) at Outperform and NIO (NIO) at Market Perform, Says EV Adoption in China Picking Up

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Bernstein analyst Eunice Lee started research coverage of Li Auto (NASDAQ:...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Bernstein Upgrades Discovery Communications (DISCA) to Market Perform

Bernstein analyst Todd Juenger upgraded Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA) from Underperform to Market Perform with a price target of $26.00 (from $28.00). The analyst comments "At DISCA, we continue to have high conviction that these businesses face a long list of very serious concerns, including: the legacy business is facing insurmountable structural pressure, the streaming future is riddled with risk for this set of brands, including the daunting complications of the Warner Media integration and rationalization. However, the market seems to also share those concerns, and has driven the stock price down to a level where we can no longer argue the risk/reward for investors skews significantly negative from here. We believe the market is already pricing the stock for the company to miss its streaming revenue guide, EBITDA guide, or both. As the closing date approaches, the key question for investors from a catalyst perspective is: if the company takes down their guide, will that be bad for the stock (confirming tougher business conditions and lower financial results) or good for the stock (clearing the overhang, regaining investor confidence in a believable outlook on which to price the stock)? We lower our target price from $28 to $26, while upgrading the stock to Market-Perform."
Benzinga

Nio Vs. XPeng Vs. Li Auto: How October EV Deliveries Stack Up

Chinese electric startup stalwarts listed in the U.S. reported October delivery scorecards Monday, and the numbers had contrasting tales to tell about the automakers' performance for the month. How The Trio Of Chinese EV Stocks Fared: NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reported deliveries of 3,667 vehicles in October, down 27.5% year-over-year....
IBTimes

Tesla’s Chinese Rivals XPeng, Li Auto Deliver Big While Nio Misses

Tesla’s rivals in China released their October delivery numbers on Monday to some fanfare and disappointment as XPeng (XPEV) and Li Auto (LI) showed significant growth for the month while Nio (NIO) struggled due to supply chain constraints. XPeng announced a strong month with over 10,000 units delivered, citing a...
investing.com

Xpeng Jumps, Nio Falls on Mixed Fortunes for October EV Sales

Investing.com – Xpeng stock (NYSE:XPEV) jumped 4.5% while Nio ADRs (NYSE:NIO) fell 3.5% in Monday’s premarket, reflecting mixed fortunes in October at the two Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers. Xpeng delivered 10,138 vehicles in October, a 233% increase year-over-year. As of October 31, year-to-date total vehicle deliveries reached 66,542, a 289%...
StreetInsider.com

Bernstein Upgrades Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) to Market Perform

Bernstein analyst Kevin Kwek upgraded Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) from Underperform to Market Perform. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Lufax Holding Ltd click here. For more ratings news on Lufax Holding Ltd click here. Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd closed at $6.68 yesterday.
StreetInsider.com

Cowen Starts IsoPlexis Corp (ISO) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Max Masucci initiates coverage on IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ: ISO) with an Outperform rating.The analyst commented, "Within the field ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Starts Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) at Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst Tiago Fauth initiates coverage on Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) with a Outperform rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Xpeng (XPEV) Stock Rises on Second Consecutive Month of 10,000+ Deliveries

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of Xpeng (NYSE: XPEV) are trading about 2% higher in pre-open after the company reported strong delivery numbers for October. The company delivered 10,138 EV units in October, slightly down from 10,412 delivered in September. Still,...
Investor's Business Daily

China EV Sales On Tap For Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto As They Near Buy Points

Nio (NIO), Li Auto (LI) and Xpeng (XPEV) are on tap to report China EV sales for October early next week. Xpeng stock and Li Auto stock are near buy points, while Nio stock is starting to recover. China EV and battery giant BYD Co. (BYDDF) will likely release October...
StreetInsider.com

Apple (AAPL) Would Have Met Expectations If Not For Supply Chain Headwinds - Bernstein

Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi reiterated a Market Perform rating and $132.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) after the company ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
yicaiglobal.com

China's XPeng Joins Squeezed Li Auto by Offering Chip-Light Cars to Buyers

(Yicai Global) Oct. 28 -- Chinese new energy vehicle maker XPeng Motors has followed in its domestic rival Li Auto's footsteps and offered to install a sought-after sensing technology to new vehicles later amid the global chip shortage. XPeng P5 buyers can wait for delayed delivery or receive their vehicles...
chatsports.com

Global Automotive Contact Breaker Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2021 – 2028 | BorgWarner (USA), Ningbo Victor Electric (China), Fellowcom Industrial (China), Ningbo Daiko Auto Parts (China), etc.

The global Automotive Contact Breaker market report provides future prediction perception of the market on the basis of segments, share of the market, competition environment, size of the market, geographically areas, new trends, threats, entry barriers, challenges, opportunities, market growth drivers and restraints, historic and future predictions, and very detailed study of the methods the major competition of the market and sales, distribution and market channel dominating the market in present. Moreover, this report covers the risk analysis along with the solution that would be helpful to control the possible current matters of concern which will occur in the nearest future, recommended by our experts.
StreetInsider.com

Cowen Starts First Watch (FWRG) at Market Perform

Cowen analyst Andrew Charles initiates coverage on First Watch (NASDAQ: FWRG) with a Market Perform rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

BMO Capital Downgrades Intel (INTC) to Market Perform

BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava downgraded Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target of $52.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Benzinga

Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto All Turn Red In Hong Kong As Evergrande Tumbles On Trading-Resumption After 3-Week Pause

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) fell in Hong Kong on Thursday, while Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY) traded higher. What’s Moving: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares traded 0.6% lower...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades Equinix (EQIX) to Market Perform

Cowen analyst Colby Synesael downgraded Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) from Outperform to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
