Lionsgate swung back into profitable terrain during its most recent fiscal quarter, another sign that the pandemic’s cloud is beginning to lift. But the company also announced that it could soon be slimmed down as it hopes to capitalize on the wave of consolidation in the media space, one that has already seen Amazon agree to buy Metro-Goldwyn-Meyer, Discovery announce plans to merge with WarnerMedia and Disney purchase much of 21st Century Fox. To that end, Lionsgate announced that its board of directors has given the greenlight to its management team to explore spinning off or selling its Starz division. The...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO