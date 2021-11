Xandr, AT&T’s advanced advertising company and Rakuten Advertising today announced the expansion of their relationship with Xandr’s Global Supply Evangelism Team (GSET) and the adoption of Xandr’s Monetize SSP. With the adoption of Monetize SSP, premium inventory that sits within Rakuten Advertising’s unified portfolio across connected TV (CTV), digital video and native will be available in the Xandr marketplace. Across APAC and LATAM (excluding Brazil), Xandr’s buyers will be offered CTV and video inventory across Rakuten Viki and Rakuten Viber. The portfolio will be promoted globally through GSET and have monetization services and deals set up for buyers in-market on their behalf.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO