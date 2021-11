The Witcher 3’s gritty fantasy world is as beautiful as it is deadly. We would never want to actually live in it, though, due to its densely packed population of supernatural monsters, tyrannical rulers, and (typically) backstabbing citizens. The Witcher 3’s Continent keeps you on your toes thanks to the impact of its choice-driven gameplay. Small choices often come back around hours later in more significant ways than you expect, making every shifty thief, sultry mage, or cowardly would-be-knight worth engaging. With a compelling main storyline, dozens of meaningful sidequests, and boatloads of treasures, The Witcher 3, as well as its phenomenal expansions, succeeds in making its gargantuan setting worth uncovering. | Our Review.

