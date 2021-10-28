CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple, Google, Other Tech Firms Create Coalition to Improve Minority Representation in Tech

By Chris Hauk
Cover picture for the articleApple and Google have joined a number of other tech companies and groups of researchers to form the “Catalyze Tech” coalition to improve the representation of minority groups in Silicon Valley. The Action to Catalyze Tech Report has been published after more than a year of research surrounding minority...

protocol.com

Google invests in reskilling veterans for tech jobs

On Wednesday Google announced it would invest $20 million in tech reskilling and economic support for the military community. Of the funding, Google.org is investing $10 million in Hiring Our Heroes, an organization that helps to place people in and around the military in long-term careers. With the grant the foundation will launch an initiative called Career Forward to skill 8,000 veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses for jobs in tech, according to a press release.
MILITARY
KTLA

Yahoo pulls its services out of China, citing ‘challenging’ environment

Yahoo Inc. said Tuesday it has pulled out of China, citing an increasingly challenging operating environment. The withdrawal was largely symbolic, as many of the company’s services were already blocked by China’s digital censorship. But recent government moves to expand its control over tech companies generally, including its domestic giants, may have tipped the scales […]
TECHNOLOGY
healththoroughfare.com

The AI Built for Giving Ethical Advice Releases Potentially Racist Claim

People often like to take advice from one another, so why wouldn’t they take it from a robot as well? This seems to be what was in the minds of those scientists from the Allen Institute of AI who came up with the Delphi AI, which is meant for offering ethical guidance for those in need.
SCIENCE
#Tech Jobs#Big Tech#The Aspen Institute#Linkedin#Salesforce#The Act Report#Aspen Digital#Justice#Catalyze Tech#Hispanics#African Americans#Ariel Investments#Etsy#Headspace Health#Justworks#Maven#Nextdoor#Pwc#Ro#Vimeo
businessobserverfl.com

Tech firm promotes COO to president role

FORT MYERS — Buddy Martin has been promoted from COO to president of Entech, a Fort Myers-based IT managed services and support firm. A 20-year veteran of the company, Martin began his career at Entech right out of college as the firm's office administrator — with no IT experience, according to a statement. Rising through the ranks, he became Entech’s COO in 2011. In that position he worked closely with CEO Jake Spanberger and now-retired founder Martin Haas to expand the company’s geographic footprint and client roster while “achieving industry best-in-class service metrics,” the release states. As president, Martin will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of Entech and will the company’s leadership team.
FORT MYERS, FL
AFP

Facebook ends facial recognition over privacy fears

Scandal-hit Facebook is shutting down its long-criticized facial recognition system and deleting scan data on a billion people, it said Tuesday, in a shock response to privacy concerns. The announcement came as the tech giant battles one of its worst crises ever, with reams of internal documents leaked to reporters, lawmakers and US regulators fuelling fresh calls for government regulation. This policy change shuts down a feature that automatically identified people who appeared in Facebook users' digital photos, and was key to the company building a global library of faces that became a magnet for controversy. "This change will represent one of the largest shifts in facial recognition usage in the technology's history," wrote Jerome Pesenti, the vice president of artificial intelligence at Facebook's parent company Meta.
INTERNET
mactrast.com

Apple CEO Tim Cook: Company ‘Working Feverishly’ to Improve iPhone 13 Supplies

During Thursday’s fiscal Q4 2021 earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook mentioned that Apple is “working feverishly” to improve supplies of the iPhone 13. Cook said that Apple feels “very very good” about the demand for the ‌iPhone 13‌ when compared to the iPhone 12. Supplies are constrained, though, and Apple has struggled to meet demand.
BUSINESS
CNET

Dark Reading

Tech Companies Create Security Baseline for Enterprise Software

A new vendor-neutral security baseline called the Minimum Viable Secure Product (MVSP) is designed to list minimum acceptable security requirements for B2B software and business process outsourcing suppliers. MVSP was developed and backed by tech companies including Google, Salesforce, Slack, and Okta. "Our goal is to increase the minimum bar...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

COVID Pandemic Creates New High-Tech Hotbed

Despite deal making slowing worldwide, Israeli high-tech startups attract record investment. High tech companies are making waves around the world. As technology becomes more sophisticated, these innovative startups are not only beneficiaries of advanced technology. They’re also pushing further development. While Silicon Valley receives the lion’s share of startup attention,...
WORLD
yourvalley.net

Hague: No illusions – Real tech improves customer experience

I've read hundreds of business books over the years. I remember when Dad gave me my first one, How To Win Friends And Influence People by Dale Carnegie. That book changed the way I did business, and probably changed the trajectory of my life. Because of my fascination with business...
ECONOMY
Inman.com

MoxiWorks acquires back office tech firm reeazily

The deal will give MoxiWorks users new tools for managing back-office tasks such as billing and accounting. Amid an ongoing expansion of its real estate tech offerings, startup MoxiWorks announced it has acquired reeazily, a technology firm that helps manage transactions. In a statement, MoxiWorks described reeazily as “an enterprise...
BUSINESS
pymnts

FTC Warns Uber, Amazon, Other Tech Firms on Money-Making Claims

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued notices on over 1,100 companies, saying it will be aggressively targeting them if they pitch any misleading money-making claims, according to a press release. Many high-profile gig economy companies, including Uber and Lyft, along with multi-level marketing firms like Herbalife, Nu Skin, LulaRoe...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Alphabet, Amazon, and Apple Target Diabetes Tech

The world’s largest and most powerful tech companies –Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) – are targeting an opportunity in health care that’s just too big to ignore – diabetes. Almost a third of the entire U.S. population – more than 100 million people in this country alone – are living with diabetes or are at high risk for the disease. Diabetes makes it difficult for the body to process sugar (glucose) and can lead to serious health issues and death. With $1 of every $4 of health care costs in the U.S. now spent on caring for people with diabetes, these tech giants are looking to snag a share of the multi-trillion-dollar global diabetes markets through innovation.
HEALTH
pymnts

Real Estate Tech Firm HomeLight Expands in Arizona

Real estate technology platform HomeLight is broadening the reach of its financial products, HomeLight Trade-In™ and HomeLight Cash Offer™, to real estate agents, homebuyers and sellers across Arizona, according to a Monday (Oct. 25) press release. Both products have been used extensively amid the housing boom. Based on transactions closed...
ARIZONA STATE

