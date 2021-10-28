Dialpad Positioned as the Leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix for Contact Center as a Service by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

AI Observability leader announces new product features including new and updated integrations and improved context indicators to improve workflow automation. Moogsoft, the AIOps pioneer and Observability leader, announced new product features and enhancements that increase context and improve workflow automation to provide customers with an unparalleled unified cloud monitoring solution. New enhancements and integrations include troubleshooting capabilities with Datadog for events and metrics; integration with Prometheus Alert manager to gain context and turn data into action; enhanced Landing Pages solution designed to answer user questions about features and configurations; and updates to reduce false positives and increase incident insights through flexible, transparent and preconfigured Splunk, Telegraf and AppDynamics integrations. Moogsoft’s unified cloud monitoring platform is the only solution that gives users the ability to view their entire tech stack in one dashboard while receiving automated, actionable insights to assist SREs and IT Operations teams in resolving issues quickly and efficiently.

SOFTWARE ・ 18 HOURS AGO