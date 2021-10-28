CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dialpad Positioned as the Leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix for Contact Center as a Service by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

By PRNewswire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named Dialpad as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) market. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. Moreover,...

Uniform Named BigCommerce Technology Partner

Uniform offers headless presentation management and personalization to help businesses connect BigCommerce with CMS, front-end and CDN of choice. Uniform today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Technology Partner, providing more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers access to Uniform’s composable platform. Beginning today, BigCommerce customers can directly access Uniform’s platform from the BigCommerce App Marketplace.
BUSINESS
Userful Extends Its AV-over-IP Leadership By Modernizing Digital Signage For The Enterprise

Updates to Visual Networking Platform to improve security, increase interoperability, extend scalability and manageability for enterprise signage deployments. Userful Corporation, provider of the leading software-defined solution for the enterprise AV-over-IP market, announces its latest software release which includes advancements to its IT-based Visual Networking Platform, expanding its support for large-scale corporate digital signage deployments.
SOFTWARE
Edify Changes the Customer Service Conversation Quite Literally with Machine Learning-powered Real-time Transcription and Translation into 100+ Languages Across Channels

Edify Huddle CX removes language barriers and lag times from agent-customer conversations; eliminates need for staffing multilingual agents. Edify Labs , the customer experience software company that makes business communications feel more like personal ones, announced that its cloud-native CCaaS solution, Edify Huddle CX, now offers live text translation and transcription capabilities in 108 languages powered by its built-in machine learning engine. This evolution further streamlines the conversations brands have with customers by eliminating language as a barrier to excellent experiences via voice, SMS, and web chat.
SOFTWARE
Equally AI Invites Internet Leaders to Prioritize Web Accessibility for Digital Equality at Web Summit 2021

Equally AI Empowers Businesses, Web Platforms, and Marketing Teams to Achieve ADA & WCAG Compliance Easily & Affordably with the Best Automated Web Accessibility Solution, Giving Everyone Enhanced and Customizable Online Experience. Equally AI, a web accessibility solution dedicated to providing remarkable browsing experiences for people living with impairments, joins...
INTERNET
Moogsoft Provides Unmatched Unified Cloud Monitoring Solution Through New Features and Integrations

AI Observability leader announces new product features including new and updated integrations and improved context indicators to improve workflow automation. Moogsoft, the AIOps pioneer and Observability leader, announced new product features and enhancements that increase context and improve workflow automation to provide customers with an unparalleled unified cloud monitoring solution. New enhancements and integrations include troubleshooting capabilities with Datadog for events and metrics; integration with Prometheus Alert manager to gain context and turn data into action; enhanced Landing Pages solution designed to answer user questions about features and configurations; and updates to reduce false positives and increase incident insights through flexible, transparent and preconfigured Splunk, Telegraf and AppDynamics integrations. Moogsoft’s unified cloud monitoring platform is the only solution that gives users the ability to view their entire tech stack in one dashboard while receiving automated, actionable insights to assist SREs and IT Operations teams in resolving issues quickly and efficiently.
SOFTWARE
Vivun Launches Eval to Bring Transparency and Trust to B2B Buying

New product from PreSales leader keeps buyers and sellers aligned, accelerating sales while dazzling customers. B2B buyers today are looking for a sure thing. They sail into vendor meetings educated, prepared, often having tried the product already. They’ve put off talking to sales until the last possible minute. They wanted to draw their own conclusions. Now they’re laser-focused on making sure the product can do what the business needs. They’ve been burned before. They’re not going to let it happen again.
TECHNOLOGY
Configit Joins Unity’s Verified Solutions Partner Program to Deliver Enhanced 3D Visualization

Configit’s solution delivers best in class configuration technology, now being verified by Unity, for manufacturers of complex products. Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), announced that it has joined the Unity Verified Solutions Partner (VSP) program. Unity’s Verified Solutions Partner team is performing quality assurance testing of Configit’s Ace API for Unity.
SOFTWARE
Automated Greeting Application Software – Client Management Solution Launched

Chelmsford, Essex-based digital marketing agency Appkazoo has launched a new lead generation and client relationship management application known as LeadKazoo. The latest development from digital marketing company Appkazoo allows website owners to record personalised greetings that include a variety of calls to action, such as promotion opt-ins or links to social media channels. Visitors to a website are also offered the opportunity to make bookings, a feature that can be used for multiple purposes.
SOFTWARE
Snappy Kraken Introduces New Marketing Opportunity Score Assessment for Advisory Firms

The individualized report is generated after a 28-question survey reveals specific marketing insights. Snappy Kraken, a MarTech leader serving financial services professionals, announced its new Marketing Opportunity Score Assessment, a personalized and free tool firms can use to determine their marketing weaknesses and opportunities coupled with suggestions of how to remedy those areas.
MARKETS
NFT API Provider Idexo Completes Its Stable Coin Distribution of Innovative Program

Recently, Idexo, the leading NFT API provider, has completed its stable coin distribution of the innovative program. Idexo has simplified the complexity with the integration of NFT related features. It applies an API and architecture that hide the complexity and present an easy-to-use, low-code interface and a compute credit. With...
COMPUTERS
Five9 Recognized as an Innovation and Growth Leader in the Latin American Cloud Contact Center Market by Frost & Sullivan

Five9 is growing at a rapid rate in Latin America, and its practical AI and automation solutions have placed it high on the innovation scale. Five9, Inc. a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced that it has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as an Innovation and Growth leader in the Frost Radar™: Latin American Cloud Contact Center Market, 2021. The benchmarking report identified Five9 as a top performer in the region, noting its people, platform, delivery, and flexibility as key drivers of success.
SOFTWARE
Precisely Strengthens its Dynamic Weather Offering Through the Acquisition of Anchor Point

The acquisition will provide Precisely customers with a higher level of accuracy and planning through Anchor Point’s unmatched wildfire data. Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, announced it has acquired Anchor Point Group, LLC, a provider of wildfire data, modeling, and related professional services. Anchor Point’s wildfire data will be part of the Precisely Dynamic Weather offering, which enables customers to mitigate risk through access to real-time, forecasted and historical weather data.
ENVIRONMENT
Lite e-Commerce Selects Commercetools and Fulfillmenttools as Software Providers for Its New Quick-Commerce Service żAbka Jush

Lite e-Commerce, a Polish startup operating within Żabka Group – the owner of the biggest convenience store chain in Poland, has selected commerce tools and fulfillment tools as technology partners. The companies will support the Polish firm in the implementation of a new service on the q-commerce market in Poland – Żabka Jush.
TECHNOLOGY
Streamlit Launches Streamlit Cloud That Transforms How Data Scientists Share Data

Streamlit, the creators of the fastest and most powerful app framework for machine learning and data science, announced that Streamlit Cloud, formerly known as Streamlit for Teams, is available. Streamlit Cloud enables data scientists to instantly deploy and share apps with teammates, clients and other stakeholders so they can make rapid, data-informed decisions together.
SOFTWARE
EcoVadis Launches New eLearning Platform to Help Customers Improve Sustainability Practices and Performance

EcoVadis Academy Helps Organizations Build Resilience and Drive Positive Impact Across Global Value Chains. EcoVadis, the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, launched its EcoVadis Academy. The eLearning platform, available to EcoVadis customers, gives organizations guidance to tackle priority improvement areas across Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement practices. Adaptable to each customer’s sustainability journey, EcoVadis Academy helps organizations drive impact at scale within their value chains.
ECONOMY
Contentful Hosts Annual Conference for Digital Builders

Conference focuses on the explosive growth of content-driven digital apps, products and services as businesses make the shift to becoming digital-first. Contentful, the leading content platform for digital-first businesses, is set to host the 2021 Fast Forward virtual conference amid a year of accelerated investment in digital. The company anticipates an eventful conference to hear first-hand from the company’s partners and customers, including Staples, GitHub, Wayfair among others in sharing best practices in building content-driven digital experiences.
TECHNOLOGY
Exchange.ART Reinvents Customer Retention in Web 3.0

The startup is reimaging safe, private B2C communication on the blockchain. NFT marketplace Exchange.Art has launched its Notification NFT, a new way to communicate with consumers using Web 3.0 technology. NFTs, non-fungible tokens, are everywhere. Celebrities, pro athletes and everyday people are spending billions on blockchain-based art. In March 2021,...
SOFTWARE
New Research From Hakkoda Reveals the Business Cost of Data Sprawl and Impact on Innovation

Talent scarcity and the proliferation of data tools compounds data sprawl challenges, according to new survey. Hakkoda, the cloud data experts specializing in Snowflake, issued research on the state of data and analytics, revealing the hard and soft costs of data sprawl in medium and large businesses. The survey of more than 300 IT and business data leaders, commissioned by Hakkoda, showed that data sprawl is a compounding and costly issue that is impacting innovation and is likely to worsen with today’s proliferation of tools and scarcity of talent.
ECONOMY
Rockset’s Reverse ETL Integrations Extend The Modern Real-Time Data Stack

Company Integrates with Leading Reverse ETL Platforms To Bring Real-Time Operational Analytics to Popular Enterprise SaaS Applications Including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zendesk and Slack. Rockset, the real-time analytics company, announced partner integrations with leading reverse ETL platforms Census, Hightouch and Omnata. With these integrations, real-time customer insights from Rockset can be...
BUSINESS

