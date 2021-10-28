CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
B.J. Novak's face is everywhere and he's OK with it

By Lisa Respers France, CNN
Cover picture for the articleB.J. Novak is an international pitch man, but, according to him, he didn't have anything to do with it. "The Office" star's image appears on a variety of products -- from face...

B.J. Novak has become the face some of random products around the world. But it wasn’t exactly by choice. On Monday, The Office star hit up Instagram to share the wide range of product packaging that featured the same shot of his smirking mug. The items included everything from rain ponchos and electric razors to Swedish cologne and even Uruguayan face paint.
B.J. Novak has come a long way since his days starring as temp Ryan Howard on “The Office.” You could even say he’s become an international star. Novak’s face appears on packaging for multiple products around the globe. “Years ago, someone mistakenly put an image of me on a public...
Ryan may have started the fire — but B.J. Novak is selling you razors, cologne and ponchos. Wait, why would “The Office” actor sell you all of these items? Well, it’s not exactly his idea. See, a photo of Novak’s face was added to the public domain years ago, giving companies access to use the picture for their advertisements, according to The New York Times.
Is it possible that these businesses actually got the idea from Novak himself? The Office's season 7 episode "Garage Sale" is most notable for the engagement of Michael (Steve Carell) and Holly (Amy Ryan), but it also features Ryan attempting to sell his mom's homemade pesto and salsa. But it was his co-workers Phyllis (Phyllis Smith) and Oscar (Oscar Nuñez) who were unknowingly used as the faces of Mama Sally's Homemade Pesto and Senor Chico's Hot Cha Cha.
