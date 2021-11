Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bucharest, Romania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2021) - $YCT went live on the 6th of October, and the platform observed a smooth and successful IDO launch on different platforms. YouClout is one of the first Metaverse platforms merging with the crypto space, working as a cross-device decentralized platform with an integrated TikTok marketplace. YouClout will let the creators and artists use a single platform to share their content, giving them more time to be creative. The creators can tokenize their creations and use the YouClout marketplace to sell their work. It allows the community to socialize with the influencers.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO