CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police: Employee Who Killed Gunman Likely Saved Lives

omahadailyrecord.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis photo shows the Agrex grain elevator where a fired...

omahadailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Wuhan police search for man who killed 7, jumped off bridge

BEIJING (AP) — Police in Wuhan, China, say they are searching for a man who killed seven people then jumped off a bridge in the city. Local reports say the suspect killed a man who was temporarily serving as the Communist Party secretary in a village near Wuhan. The party official’s wife, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren were also killed. The man then killed a passerby and a driver, whose car he stole to make his escape. Police say the suspect fled until he reached a bridge over the Yangtze River bridge and jumped early Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kfornow.com

No Charges To Be Filed Against Employee Who Shot Gunman In Superior

OCTOBER 22, 2021 (SUPERIOR, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol has released the names of the two victims who were killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon at Agrex Inc. in Superior. They were identified as:. Sandra Nelson, 60, of Formoso, Kansas. Darin Koepke, 53, of Hadar, Nebraska. Sandra Nelson was...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Grain Elevator#Agrex#Lincoln Journal#Ap
Daily Mail

Employee who shot dead fired co-worker after he killed two people at a Nebraska grain elevator company 'likely prevented more deaths' and will not be charged

An employee who shot dead a disgruntled worker after he gunned down two of his colleagues at a Nebraska grain elevator company was hailed as a hero and likely prevented more deaths, police officials said. The brave worker, who was not identified, retrieved a weapon and shot Max Hoskinson, 61,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEPR

Police: Woman shot at least once; gunman not in custody

KENNEWICK -- Police say a woman was shot at least once on Thursday night in Kennewick. The incident happened at approximately 8:45 in the area of Hood and Tweedt street. The scene is located a couple blocks north of Winco Foods on Clearwater. Police say they located a woman with...
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Perfume bandit: Police seek man who stabbed Macy’s employee

LOS ANGELES - Police sought the public's help Wednesday in finding a man who stabbed a Macy's security employee in the face after stealing some women's perfume at the Northridge Fashion Center. Around 9 p.m. Friday, the suspect stole the perfume inside Macy's, the Los Angeles Police Department said. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
13News Now

Police looking for gunman in September Suffolk shooting

Suffolk police are looking for a man who has been charged in connection to a shooting that happened in September. Officials said they are looking for 22-year-old Tyrese Rahzel Harris following their investigation into a shooting that left one injured. The shooting happened in the 400 block of Jackson Street...
SUFFOLK, VA
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Dad Slits Throat Of 8-Year-Old After She Refuses To Speak About Mother's Alleged Affair

A man has been arrested after murdering his 8-year-old daughter, who refused to speak about her mother's alleged affair when the man questioned her about it, police said. The police arrested the suspect, identified as Radhakrishnan, 34, Sunday for fatally stabbing his daughter and slitting her throat after barging into a residence where his two children lived with his estranged wife. The incident took place on Oct. 30 at Chennai, a city in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, The Indian Express reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man attacks McDonald’s employees and smashes Covid barrier after being told to wear mask

An angry customer in Sydney smashed a Covid-19 barrier at a McDonald’s outlet last week after being asked by the cashier to wear a face mask. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Sydney came out of over 100 days of Covid lockdown last month, but face masks are still mandatory indoors. All people in the state of New South Wales over the age of 12 are required to wear a face mask in an indoor area of premises other than a place of residence.In the video, believed to have been filmed at the eatery on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CrimeOnline

Dad Didn’t Protect Son From Fatal Beating That Made ‘Small Intestine Explode.’ He’s Now Facing Decades in Prison.

A Virginia father who failed to protect his 4-year-old boy from a 2018 fatal beating has been found guilty of numerous charges that could land him in prison for years. According to The Virginian-Pilot, a Norfolk jury found Hank Larkin Smith Jr. guilty last week of homicide and three felony child abuse counts. Smith’s stepson, Robert “Robbie” Bolsinger-Hartshorn, who was 14 at the time of the incident, is accused of killing 4-year-old Larkin Carr while his mother, Catherine Louise Seals, and Smith weren’t at home.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy