Police: Employee Who Killed Gunman Likely Saved Lives

A man has been arrested after murdering his 8-year-old daughter, who refused to speak about her mother's alleged affair when the man questioned her about it, police said. The police arrested the suspect, identified as Radhakrishnan, 34, Sunday for fatally stabbing his daughter and slitting her throat after barging into a residence where his two children lived with his estranged wife. The incident took place on Oct. 30 at Chennai, a city in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, The Indian Express reported.
