A recent study shows that the overall value of NFT transactions has gone up over 400% in the last 12 months alone. That’s an increase of $240 million in one year. In that time over 222,000 wallets have been opened up to pay for NFTs or to store digital assets. In terms of sales, they have jumped up over $10.5 billion in the last quarter alone. This represents an 800% increase on the year before.

