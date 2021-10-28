What’s Happening SoKY – The Raven and the Monkey at the Capitol

“There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”. Ghosts are as much a part of theater as greasepaint and curtain calls. With their cavernous, darkened interiors, theaters easily lend themselves to stories of spirits causing strange noises or other unexplained occurrences within their walls. Especially older theaters, where the noise of a settling building can also conjure up thoughts of the supernatural.
Downtown Bowling Green will be a Mecca for art lovers this weekend!. The World’s Greatest Studio Tour will feature tons of downtown businesses showing off the art of local artists. For more information about the exact locations and timings, click here.
The Livery has two shows coming up this weekend – Friday, October 29, The Backups outdoors in the beer garden – 8:00 show, $10 honor cover. Saturday, October 30, The Go Rounds present “An unconventional evening”. The band will be dressed as characters from Nicholas Cage movies. They invite you to dress like your favorite A-lister in a historical fantasy action film. Tickets for this show are $15, doors open at 7, show is at 8.
Pleasant Hill Library in Hastings has plenty of programs, events and classes lined up for next month. When: Saturday, Nov. 6 from 2 to 3 p.m. Hear acoustic traditional music from Sweden, Finland and Minnesota played on nyckelharpas, mandolins and a harmonium. Music is performed by Tjärnblom. The performance is...
As Halloween night approaches this week, Throwback Thursday continues its October tradition for tales of the unusual and macabre. This week gives you one more eerie tale from an unexpected, yet internationally-known, southern Kentucky landmark, the National Corvette Museum. Zora Arkus-Duntov was known as the Father of the Corvette. Born...
On Today’s Sunrise Spotlight brought to you by German American Bank, Emily Cosby joins us live in-studio to talk about the Center for Courageous Kid’s upcoming fundraiser, Moonshine & Music. For more info, click here. You can also call their office at (270) 618-2900, and ask for Sarah Keltner.
East Hills Shopping Center to host “Boo Bash” — A tradition that goes back decades, East Hills’ “Boo Bash” turns the mall into a fun, kid-friendly place for children and their parents to dress up and collect candy. The celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the mall at 3702 Frederick Ave. It will feature the return of Orrick Acres’ Petting Zoo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Corvette Candy Crawl from noon to 4 p.m. and live music throughout the day. It is free and open to the public.
The Veterans Memorial Museum will play host to Nahoula Chapter/National Society Daughters of the American Revolution for a celebration of National First Responders Day from 8:30-10 a.m. Oct. 28. This celebration will consist of a drive-thru with donuts, coffee and juice. Any and all first responders and U.S. military veterans are welcome to stop in for free Garcia donuts, coffee, and juice, (courtesy of NSDAR) to be served by NSDAR members.
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex. The State Fair of Louisiana will be held at the State Fairgrounds in Shreveport from October 28 through November 14. Gates open at 10 a.m. Admission is $12 and up. The fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Comments / 0