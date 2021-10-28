What’s Happening SoKY – The Raven and the Monkey at the Capitol

East Hills Shopping Center to host “Boo Bash” — A tradition that goes back decades, East Hills’ “Boo Bash” turns the mall into a fun, kid-friendly place for children and their parents to dress up and collect candy. The celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the mall at 3702 Frederick Ave. It will feature the return of Orrick Acres’ Petting Zoo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Corvette Candy Crawl from noon to 4 p.m. and live music throughout the day. It is free and open to the public.

SHOPPING ・ 13 DAYS AGO